Pamela Sue Swift, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Pamela Sue Swift of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Pamela Swift died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Richard Lynn Wortendyke, 74, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Richard Lynn Wortendyke of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Richard Wortendyke died Monday at his residence.
J.C. Spurlock, 92, Big Flat (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old J.C. Spurlock of Big Flat are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. J.C. Spurlock died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Anthony ‘Tony’ John Quattrochi, 79, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Anthony ‘Tony’ John Quattrochi of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Anthony Quattrochi died Saturday at Creekside Health and Rehabilitation in Yellville.
Robert Lowell Conner, 86, Mountain Home (Roller)
Robert Lowell Conner, Sr., of Mountain Home, passed away at his home following a brief illness on August 5th, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1935, in Logan, Ohio to John Shelton Conner and Margaret Betty Pavlik Conner. He was known as Bob, but also answered to Lowell, Junior, and Brother. Bob grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he graduated from high school at age 15.
Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home
Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
Two Fatal Crashes on Saturday in Mountain Grove
Mountain Grove, MO. – Mountain Grove has experienced the loss of two individuals on Saturday, in two different accidents. The first accident occurred on Highway AD at 5:20PM. Tangala Brown, 64 of Mountain Grove, was Eastbound in her 1999 Dodge Caravan when she crashed. Brown traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck the embankment. She was not wearing her safety device. Brown was pronounced deceased at 6:14 by Dr Joe Jones of Mercy, and transported to Elliott Gentry Funeral Home in Cabool.
Gary B.: Mountain View man named Arkansas First Responder of the Year
He was there in attendance — but had no idea what was coming his way. It happened in Hot Springs at the Emergency Medical Technician or EMT State Convention, held earlier this month. The Arkansas First Responder of the Year Award was being presented. The master of ceremonies told...
Man, teen injured in 1-vehicle accident in Ozark County
Two Theodosia residents were transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center after being hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Ozark County Tuesday morning. Forty-three-year-old Micheal Renne had minor injuries, and his passenger, a 15-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Renne and the teen...
Barnett commits to Harding
A member of the Mountain Home High School football team will go into his senior year with a commitment to play on the collegiate level. Brady Barnett has committed to attend Harding University in Searcy next year. Barnett has played both quarterback and running back for the Bombers. He has...
Bystanders save crash victim from burning vehicle in Everton, Ark.
EVERTON, Ark. (KY3) - Valley Springs Fire Department responded to a single car accident call along State Highway 206 in Everton on Sunday afternoon. Before first responders arrived, a group of bystanders rescued the victim from the burning vehicle. Details of what caused the crash, witnesses say the car came...
Blanchard Springs Caverns to reopen after two year closure
Officials from the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest have announced Blanchard Springs Caverns in Stone County will reopen for the first time in two years on Aug. 18.According to a release from the forest service, multiple factors contributed to the lengthy closure of the caverns, including ongoing facility repairs and safety mitigation measures related to the pandemic. Officials state safety and the desire to provide a quality visitor experience remain the top priorities for Forests and Caverns staff.
Crash in West Plains; Intersection of Broadway and Porter Wagoner
West Plains, MO. – The busy intersection of Porter Wagoner and Broadway in West Plains saw an accident today just after 12PM. The accident blocked off traffic in the intersection while it was worked. Preliminary investigation appears to be that a green Chevy 1500 turned left into the intersection...
Woman, child taken to hospital following 1-vehicle accident in Baxter County
A woman and child from Corning were taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center following a one-vehicle accident late Friday afternoon in southeastern Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Mahalie Hathaway had what was described as a suspected minor injury, and the 4-year-old male was possibly injured. According to the Baxter County...
Boil order issued for Mountain View Waterworks
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for a portion of Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The order was issued Monday afternoon for the customers along West Webb Street, between Knox and Peabody Avenues due to a water line break. All affected customers are advised the...
2 die in separate crashes in Wright County
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers died in two crashes near Mountain Grove Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Tangala Brown, 65, was driving her minivan on State Highway AD seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment around 5:20 p.m. She died at the scene.
Residents concerned with 911 addresses in Newton County, Arkansas
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Residents in Newton County, Arkansas, voiced their concerns over 911 addresses through the office of emergency management. Residents fear their address provided for emergency responders may not take them to the correct location. Newton County is very rural, with a population of under 7,800. Nearly 95%...
Marion County woman accused of threatening, inappropriately grabbing deputy
A Marion County woman reported for drunk driving is accused of threatening a deputy and grabbing him in an inappropriate manner. Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Sanford has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication. According to...
Sutton named ASUMH assistant baseball coach
Hayden Sutton (third from right) Arkansas State University-Mountain Home recently took another step in the building of its baseball program. Hayden Sutton has been selected as the new assistant coach for the Trailblazers. Sutton says he was excited when ASU-Mountain Home Head Coach Spencer Adcock contacted him and told about...
