ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Global Warming Will Mean More Unfit, Unhealthy Kids Worldwide: Study

HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrXuu_0h8wbXAr00

MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children are not as physically fit as their parents were when they were kids, and this will likely harm them as the Earth warms, new research claims.

The findings are based on a comprehensive review of more than 150 studies that looked at how children maintain physical activity, exercise and cope with heat, as well as how this might change as global temperatures rise. The research was published Aug. 5 in the journal Temperature.

"Fitter adults are better able to tolerate higher temperatures, due to a combination of physiological, behavioral and psychological factors," said Shawnda Morrison, an environmental exercise physiologist at Slovenia's University of Ljubljana. She is an expert in adaptive and integrative human physiology in extreme environments.

"Yet, as the world warms, children are the least fit they have ever been. It is imperative that children are encouraged to do daily physical activity to build up, and maintain, their fitness, so that they enjoy moving their bodies and it doesn’t feel like 'work' or 'a chore' to them," Morrison said in a journal news release.

Obesity and lack of fitness could put kids at greater risk of suffering heat-related health problems, such as dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Among the research analyzed was a study of 457 boys ages 5 to 12 in Thailand. It found that overweight youngsters were more than twice as likely to have difficulty regulating their body temperature as kids of normal weight when exercising outdoors.

Another study found more children visited the emergency department at U.S. children's hospitals on hotter days. Younger children were particularly likely to need emergency care.

Children’s aerobic fitness is 30% lower than that of their parents at the same age, according to the research. The past 30 years have seen rapid declines in child physical activity globally, with most children not meeting the World Health Organization's guideline of performing an average of at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day.

Even worse, this physical inactivity accelerated, especially in Europe, during the pandemic, the study found.

It could also become harder for unfit children to meet minimum activity levels if parents perceive rising outdoor temperatures as "too hot to play."

Meanwhile, these higher temperatures could trigger outbreaks of new diseases, according to the study. Movement restrictions in response to these future outbreaks could be devastating to children's physical fitness.

On top of that, children aren't simply smaller adults.

How their body maintains internal temperature is different, Morrison explained. They sweat less than adults in heat and lose heat by increasing blood flow to their skin, which can require the heart to work harder, she said. Most research on how the body adapts to higher temperatures is on adults, with little conducted on children that's newer than 15 to 30 years old.

Morrison suggests activities to get kids moving. This can be a combination of structured games, such as football, basketball and baseball, and active play with friends and family. Preferably, these activities would happen outdoors.

PE classes are the best and most cost-effective way to increase fitness levels and equip children to continue exercising throughout their lives, according to the study, but families can get active, too.

"Do what you love to do, whether it's a family bike ride or rollerblade, a stroll through the woods or walking the dog," Morrison said.

"Make sure the activity raises everyone's heart rate, enthusiasm, and positive energy and importantly, try not to completely avoid the heat but choose times of the day that are less hot [mornings/evenings] to keep active, since we need to keep ourselves moving in this new warming world," she said.

More information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion has more fitness tips for kids.

SOURCE: Temperature, news release, Aug. 5, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints

New research hints that even a simple exercise routine just might help older Americans with mild memory problems. Doctors have long advised physical activity to help keep a healthy brain fit. But the government-funded study marks the longest test of whether exercise makes any difference once memory starts to slide — research performed amid a pandemic that added isolation to the list of risks to participants’ brain health.
FITNESS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
marthastewart.com

Eating Bananas, Avocados, and Other Potassium-Rich Foods May Improve Heart Health in Women, New Study Shows

It's no secret that certain foods are better for our hearts than others, but a new study just revealed that eating things with a lot of potassium—think fish, avocados, and bananas—are especially beneficial for women. According to research recently published in European Heart Journal, potassium-rich diets were associated with lower blood pressure, particularly in women with high salt intake.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Physiologist#Physical Fitness#Heat Exhaustion#University Of Ljubljana
WebMD

Frequent Napping Linked to High Blood Pressure, Stroke

July 25, 2022 -- People who nap frequently have a 12% higher chance of having high blood pressure and a 24% higher chance of having a stroke than people who never or rarely nap, according to a study published in Hypertension, a journal of the American Heart Association. Researchers in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Loneliness and social isolation can increase risk of heart attack or stroke 30% - as experts warn 'loneliest generation ever' Gen-Z could face risks in future

Social isolation and loneliness throughout life can significantly increase a person's risk of suffering from a heart attack or stroke - and with more people in America lonely than ever experts fear their could be a surge in these cases in the future. A scientific statement published Thursday in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Thailand
MedicalXpress

Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal

Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Seniors Guide

Maintaining Bone Health: Risk Factors and Supplements

Healthy bones support mobility, protect our internal organs, and store minerals that can be useful for health overall. Dr. Taryn Smith of Mayo Clinic provides suggestions for maintaining bone health, including lifestyle factors, foods, and supplements for adequate calcium and vitamin D. DEAR MAYO CLINIC:. My mother had osteoporosis and...
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Highly Processed Foods Linked to Accelerated Cognitive Decline

Too many daily calories from highly processed foods like lunch meats, frozen dinners, and packaged cookies may speed up cognitive decline, a new study suggests. In the study, researchers examined the diets and cognitive function test results of more than 8,000 adults in Brazil. At the start of the study, participants consumed an average of about 2,850 calories a day. About 28 percent of their daily calories came from highly processed foods.
HEALTH
AboutLawsuits.com

Ultraprocessed Foods May Speed Up Cognitive Decline: Study

Consuming a diet high in processed foods, such as packaged snacks and fast foods, may result in faster cognitive decline, according to the findings of a new study. Many people eat a diet high in ultra-processed foods for convenience, including frozen meals, packaged soups, preserved meats, chips and more. However, new research raises concerns about the health consequences of these processed foods, indicating those who consumer more face cognitive decline much faster than those who avoid the fast foods.
HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Do Americans Have a Vitamin D Problem? Here's What Health Experts Say: ‘You Have to Be Really Careful'

As a supplement, vitamin D has been a common staple on drugstore shelves for years — and its popularity is only growing. In the U.S., its market value is projected to hit $1.3 billion by 2025. Studies show a large jump in vitamin D deficiency diagnoses over the past two decades, and the over-the-counter supplement claims to bolster your bone health, muscle function and immune system.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Emotional patterns a factor in children's food choices

The emotional context in which eating occurs has been thought to influence eating patterns and diet, with studies finding negative emotions predict excessive calorie intake and poor diet quality. A research article featured in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior discusses how children's unhealthy food choices, especially over weekends, are related to emotion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
healio.com

‘Hug a tree, take a walk’: Sleep, exercise key for patients with autoimmune disease

ORLANDO — Adequate sleep, exercise and stress management are critical for patients with autoimmune diseases, according to a presenter at the 2022 Rheumatology Nurses Society Conference. “On average, an individual needs 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep,” George E. Munoz, MD, medical director of American Arthritis and Rheumatology...
YOGA
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy