Read full article on original website
Related
star967.net
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
star967.net
New Report Shows Biofuels Creating Jobs in Illinois
A report from the federal Energy Department shows the biofuels industry continues to create jobs for Illinois. According to the latest U-S Energy and Employment Report, the biofuels industry created 307 jobs in Illinois last year, an increase of a little more than four-and-half percent over the previous year. Officials with the Illinois Corn Growers Association say those job opportunities will continue growing as the use of biofuels such as ethanol increases. The federal government is expected to announce 100-million dollars in funding for more gas station owners to offer their customers gasoline with a 15 percent blend of ethanol That would be an increase of 5 percent over the regular blend most motorists buy now.
star967.net
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. His comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into law last Friday. The law goes into effect September 15th. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company has said it will reassess its business in Indiana.
star967.net
Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city. The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers. Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP. Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.
Comments / 0