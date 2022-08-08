Read full article on original website
Sizzling Dodgers open series vs. seething Twins
A pair of first-place teams will meet for a two-game series starting Tuesday when the Minnesota Twins visit the Los
ESPN
Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia headed to IL after injuring hamstring
Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia drove in a key run against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night -- but it is expected to cost him a trip to the injured list. Arcia gave the Braves a 7-6 lead in the 10th inning when he drove in automatic runner Eddie Rosario.
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
ESPN
Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10
LOS ANGELES -- — Joey Gallo thought he was experiencing plenty of winning this season when he was with the New York Yankees. Then he was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline and has yet to lose. Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in...
Dodgers blast Twins for 10th straight victory
Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Joey Gallo hit home runs Wednesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-best winning
Magneuris Sierra, Angels outlast A’s in 12 innings
Magneuris Sierra doubled home designated runner Steven Duggar with one out in the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Angels
Twins fall into tie atop AL Central after blowout loss to Dodgers
The Twins lost and the Guardians won Tuesday night.
Dodgers rally past Twins to run the winning streak to 10
The Dodgers rallied to sweep the Minnesota Twins with a 8-5 win and extend their win streak to 10 on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
