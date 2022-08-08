ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday

Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10

LOS ANGELES -- — Joey Gallo thought he was experiencing plenty of winning this season when he was with the New York Yankees. Then he was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline and has yet to lose. Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Jordan, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy