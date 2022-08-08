ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster

Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer Kingson writes. My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are...
RICHMOND, VA
TechCrunch

Medical simulation platform FundamentalVR raises $20M to help surgeons learn through VR

Despite its decades-long promise, VR hasn’t traveled too far beyond gaming circles or niche industrial use-cases, though this is something that Meta and its Big Tech ilk are pushing aggressively to change. However, among the industries that have long embraced VR are medicine and healthcare. By way of example, back in 2009, a neurosurgeon in Canada used a VR-based simulator to carry out a dry-run of a real brain tumor surgery in what was thought to be a world’s first at the time. More recently, VR has been used in all manner of health care scenarios, from treating social anxiety and other mental health conditions, to surgical training.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
City
Boston, GA
City
Washington, DC
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Washington, GA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Washington, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
freightwaves.com

DB Schenker taps Latam Cargo for dedicated South America air service

German logistics powerhouse DB Schenker has initiated its first trans-Atlantic air charter to Latin America with a Boeing 767 freighter operated by Latam Cargo, which last week added another aircraft to its fleet to expand service to Europe. The logistics arm of German national rail carrier Deutsche Bahn has an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GeekyGadgets

LattePanda Team and Global Partners Jointly Launch LattePanda 3 Delta

– the Fast and Pocket-sized Single-board Computer. The LattePanda Team launched the world’s thinnest pocket-sized hackable computer – LattePanda 3 Delta with global electronic components distributors. The collaboration will ensure that the product choice for LattePanda 3 Delta is passed on to customers through quick, easy online selection via the website of global electronic components distributors and LattePanda.
SOFTWARE
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Elijah McCoy, The Pioneering Black Engineer Whose Inventions Inspired The Phrase ‘The Real McCoy’

In 1872, Elijah McCoy created a tiny device that automatically lubricated steam engines while they were running — and revolutionized the railroad industry in the process. One year before the Civil War broke out, Elijah McCoy crossed the Atlantic to attend a Scottish university. McCoy’s parents were born enslaved, but they escaped to Canada via the Underground Railroad. That gave the 15-year-old the freedom to pursue his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Lego Group#Lego Bricks#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lego Discovery Centers#Lego Discovery Centres#Lego Space Mission#The Lego Group
techeblog.com

Jinki Ittai Unveils Giant Humanoid Robot Designed for Construction Purposes in Japan

Robotics startup Jinki Ittai has unveiled a giant humanoid robot designed for construction purposes in Japan. Whether it be building a structure or just performing various maintenance duties, such as fixing power lines or replacing road signs, this robot is up for the task. The human operator inside a special cabin wears VR headset of sorts to precisely control the robot’s movements.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy