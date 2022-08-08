Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
CNBC
Japanese shipping giant to take part in tidal power project planned for Singapore
NYK says its involvement in the project will see it assess areas including storage and cost of power generation. The demonstration is being carried out by Singapore-owned business Bluenergy Solutions. Asia is already home to major facilities like South Korea's Sihwa Lake Tidal Power Plant, which started operations in 2011...
Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster
Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer Kingson writes. My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are...
Heathrow insists airport chaos easing thanks to new passenger limits
Daily ceiling of 100,000 passenger departures ‘cuts last-minute cancellations and improves baggage handling’
TechCrunch
Medical simulation platform FundamentalVR raises $20M to help surgeons learn through VR
Despite its decades-long promise, VR hasn’t traveled too far beyond gaming circles or niche industrial use-cases, though this is something that Meta and its Big Tech ilk are pushing aggressively to change. However, among the industries that have long embraced VR are medicine and healthcare. By way of example, back in 2009, a neurosurgeon in Canada used a VR-based simulator to carry out a dry-run of a real brain tumor surgery in what was thought to be a world’s first at the time. More recently, VR has been used in all manner of health care scenarios, from treating social anxiety and other mental health conditions, to surgical training.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freightwaves.com
DB Schenker taps Latam Cargo for dedicated South America air service
German logistics powerhouse DB Schenker has initiated its first trans-Atlantic air charter to Latin America with a Boeing 767 freighter operated by Latam Cargo, which last week added another aircraft to its fleet to expand service to Europe. The logistics arm of German national rail carrier Deutsche Bahn has an...
The Weekly Spoon: A Farmers Markets in the Metaverse & The Coming Home Robot Invasion
This is the Spoon Food Tech newsletter. To get it delivered to your inbox, sign up here. Last night I walked around a farmers market. I spent about an hour walking from stand to stand, having conversations, and learning about new CPG products. Someone even offered me free candy. It was a blast!
LattePanda Team and Global Partners Jointly Launch LattePanda 3 Delta
– the Fast and Pocket-sized Single-board Computer. The LattePanda Team launched the world’s thinnest pocket-sized hackable computer – LattePanda 3 Delta with global electronic components distributors. The collaboration will ensure that the product choice for LattePanda 3 Delta is passed on to customers through quick, easy online selection via the website of global electronic components distributors and LattePanda.
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet Elijah McCoy, The Pioneering Black Engineer Whose Inventions Inspired The Phrase ‘The Real McCoy’
In 1872, Elijah McCoy created a tiny device that automatically lubricated steam engines while they were running — and revolutionized the railroad industry in the process. One year before the Civil War broke out, Elijah McCoy crossed the Atlantic to attend a Scottish university. McCoy’s parents were born enslaved, but they escaped to Canada via the Underground Railroad. That gave the 15-year-old the freedom to pursue his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techeblog.com
Jinki Ittai Unveils Giant Humanoid Robot Designed for Construction Purposes in Japan
Robotics startup Jinki Ittai has unveiled a giant humanoid robot designed for construction purposes in Japan. Whether it be building a structure or just performing various maintenance duties, such as fixing power lines or replacing road signs, this robot is up for the task. The human operator inside a special cabin wears VR headset of sorts to precisely control the robot’s movements.
Exclusive-Google Fiber plans 5-state growth spurt, biggest since 2015
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Google Fiber plans to bring its high-speed internet service to multiple cities in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Nevada over the next several years in its first big expansion since it spun out as an independent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit in 2015.
Comments / 0