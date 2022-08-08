ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy

By Louise Ferrer
 2 days ago
As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”

Additionally, CNN reports that “the job cuts come after Walmart last week cut its profit outlook for the second quarter and the remainder of the year, warning that high food and fuel costs have impacted how customers spend.” The outlet adds, “Walmart said it has been forced to cut costs on various items, including apparel.”

“Shoppers are changing. Customers are changing. We are doing some restructuring to make sure we’re aligned,” Anne Hatfield, a Walmart spokesperson told CNBC. As of this writing, Walmart continues to be one of the largest retailers in the country, with nearly 1.6 million workers nationwide.

Jeanette Good
2d ago

yeah because they just bought a whole football team over a month ago 🙄 😒 Walmart is very stingy with their money.

state1
2d ago

time to clean out the dead wood...big companies are bad about collecting bodies with big degrees in the good times... it's no longer good times

Chuck Wiklund
2d ago

don t do self checkouts,stores will try and prosecute people for theft if you don t hand on to your receipts , especially big ticket items,furthermore you are doing uncompensated work,when you self check out you are working for that entity, no discount ,no working for that entity!

