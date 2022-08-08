ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today

Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
DAVENPORT, IA
Shocking moment fireworks show at LA Angels minor league baseball game goes spectacularly wrong as pyrotechnics are launched straight into fleeing crowd

A fireworks display at a Los Angeles Angels affiliate minor league baseball game went spectacularly wrong on Friday night as footage showed pryotechnics being launched straight into the fleeing crowd. Frenzied fans watching the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the affiliate team of the Los Angeles Angels based in Madison, Alabama,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Road trip journal to MiLB at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- I had just finished explaining our plans to a nearby coworker when a voice from beyond echoed the floor of MLB HQ in midtown. A two-day journey from New York City to Dyersville to cover MiLB at Field of Dreams with coworkers Kelsie Heneghan and Benjamin Hill. Think Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and a younger Burt Lancaster racing from the east to the Midwest in a car with GPS, a backup camera and a little less space than a Volkswagen Type 2 van.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Davenport, IA
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

