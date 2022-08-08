Read full article on original website
Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today
Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
Watch: Minor league pitcher Bowen Plagge makes maybe the most athletic double play of all-time
The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, have quite an athlete on their hands at the mound. One of their pitchers, Bowen Plagge, is so athletic that he very well could have made one of the most impressive double-plays of all time. Seriously, in a...
Shocking moment fireworks show at LA Angels minor league baseball game goes spectacularly wrong as pyrotechnics are launched straight into fleeing crowd
A fireworks display at a Los Angeles Angels affiliate minor league baseball game went spectacularly wrong on Friday night as footage showed pryotechnics being launched straight into the fleeing crowd. Frenzied fans watching the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the affiliate team of the Los Angeles Angels based in Madison, Alabama,...
MLB
Road trip journal to MiLB at Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- I had just finished explaining our plans to a nearby coworker when a voice from beyond echoed the floor of MLB HQ in midtown. A two-day journey from New York City to Dyersville to cover MiLB at Field of Dreams with coworkers Kelsie Heneghan and Benjamin Hill. Think Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and a younger Burt Lancaster racing from the east to the Midwest in a car with GPS, a backup camera and a little less space than a Volkswagen Type 2 van.
