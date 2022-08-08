Read full article on original website
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
iPhone warning – change your settings to save you from huge battery fail
THE IPHONE has a hidden feature to help users avoid being caught off guard by a dead battery. You can easily change your settings to get the most out of the iPhone and its virtual assistant Siri. The iPhone has loads of customizable features for creating a device that's unique...
iPhone annoying ‘mistake’ feature can be stopped forever – how to turn it off and ‘save your sanity’
APPLE has built lots of great automatic features into its iPhones but there are a few you may want to switch off. This includes Apple's Shake to Undo feature, which can have you accidentally undoing things you've just done on purpose. One Tom's Guide reporter went as far as to...
The Windows Club
Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search
If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
technewstoday.com
How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable
Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
The Windows Club
Libcef.dll is missing or not found in Windows 11/10
The DLL file named Libcef.dll is a Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) Dynamic Link Library, which is used by several programs and applications to run on Windows. Since it’s crucial to run applications, if this file is missing from your computer, you may run into an error that says, “The program can’t start because libcef.dll is missing from your computer.” Today, we will see what might’ve caused this DLL file to go missing and how you can fix this error if faced with it.
CNET
Windows 10 and 11: Easily Take Screenshots on Your PC
Want to save an online receipt, or have another copy of concert or sports tickets in case of an emergency? Taking a screenshot is an easy way to make sure you have extra copies of important documents. Whether you have Windows 10 or Windows 11, there are a few easy ways to take screenshots of all, or part, of your screen.
The Windows Club
Google Docs Voice Typing not working [Fixed]
Google Docs is an online word processing program with a ton of features to make creating documents efficient and effortless. One of the features this program offers is the voice typing option, which helps many users type lengthy texts and can save a lot of time. Though for some users, the voice typing feature in Google Docs has not been working, and if that’s the reason you’re reading this, you’re not the only one. We’re going to talk about a few solutions that you can try to fix the issue.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Hotspot Not Working on Windows
Is your hotspot connection glitching every time you set it up on your PC? Does it work for a while and then keep turning off? Or does it not connect at all?. A hotspot network not working is usually due to common causes like incorrect configurations, a weak internet connection, a crowded network, and more. Thankfully, there are solutions you can apply using the built-in settings on Windows. In this way, you won’t have to take help from any external third-party apps or software.
The Windows Club
Best websites to download old PC games free
PC gaming on Windows 11/10 is very important to Microsoft, and that’s because the Windows operating system has long been the best place to play. Now, gaming is not just about getting involved with modern titles, but older ones as well. Millions of people around the world enjoy playing older PC games for more reasons than one. With that in mind, we have decided to list the best websites where gamers can download old PC games free of charge.
The Windows Club
Adobe RdrCEF.exe High CPU usage on Windows 11/10
The RdrCEF.exe is a standard component of Adobe Acrobat Reader DC which is a free, trusted global standard for viewing, printing, signing, sharing, and annotating PDFs. It’s the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. But many users reported that Adobe RdrCEF.exe Uses High Resources of CPU and RAM of the computer. If you also are facing the similar problem. Then, this article will be helpful for you. The methods we have mentioned below will fix the issue of High Usage of CPU and RAM usage by Adobe RdrCEF.exe.
What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode
If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
technewstoday.com
Fix: Microsoft Excel Is Waiting for Another Application to Complete an OLE Action
You can come across the “Microsoft excel is waiting for another application to complete an ole action” error message while working with other applications such as Word or other in Excel. Generally, this happens when Excel doesn’t receive the required data from the other app it is interacting...
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Disk Clean-Up Option to the Local Disk Context Menu in Windows 11
Windows 11’s Disk Clean-Up tool can help clean up unwanted data, which can take up gigabytes of hard drive space. Therefore, it’s a good idea to purge your junk files with the Disk Cleanup tool now and then. When you right-click a drive in File Explorer, the context...
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
technewstoday.com
How to Add Guest Account on Windows?
In various circumstances, we may be unable to refuse someone’s request to use our computer. But considering privacy issue, nobody should have full access to our information. Moreover, tempered settings are also something we want to avoid. To cope with it, Microsoft has provided different groups of users and...
The Windows Club
How to morph one shape into another shape in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is one of the best programs for creating a presentation. It is great for a photo, animation, and transition editing that assists users in creating a beautiful presentation to showcase to their audiences. Transitions are animated effects when you move from one slide to the next. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to morph one shape into another shape using the Morph Transition. The Morph Transition allows users to animate smooth movements from one slide to the next. You can use the Morph feature to morph text, shapes, pictures, SmartArt graphics, and WordArt. Charts do not morph.
The Windows Club
How to fix Low Headset Volume on Xbox
If you experience low headset volume on Xbox, the solutions provided in this article may help you fix the issue. The users who experienced this issue reported that despite setting their headsets to the maximum volume, they were not getting the desired sound output. Some users connected another headset but to no avail. Incorrect audio settings in Xbox and outdated firmware are some of the possible causes of this issue.
The Windows Club
How to enable or disable Menu Bar in Firefox on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to enable or disable Menu Bar in Firefox on Windows 11/10. The Menu Bar in Firefox contains File, Edit, View, Tools, Bookmarks, and other tools, which include options to show all the bookmark history, find in a webpage, show history and bookmarks in the sidebar, open import settings and data wizard, etc. You can access or show Menu Bar using the right-click menu of tab row, Customize toolbar menu, Alt key, etc. Though Menu Bar contains important options, such options can also be accessed in other ways. Therefore, those who don’t use it or want to hide/disable Menu Bar completely can try two built-in features of Windows 11/10.
makeuseof.com
How to Split Your Screen on Windows 11
Do you multitask a lot? If yes, then splitting your Windows screen can come in super handy. With the split screen feature of your Windows, you can easily divide your screen into multiple columns and rows—this will help you look over and manage numerous tasks at once. Here’s how...
