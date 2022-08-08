Microsoft PowerPoint is one of the best programs for creating a presentation. It is great for a photo, animation, and transition editing that assists users in creating a beautiful presentation to showcase to their audiences. Transitions are animated effects when you move from one slide to the next. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to morph one shape into another shape using the Morph Transition. The Morph Transition allows users to animate smooth movements from one slide to the next. You can use the Morph feature to morph text, shapes, pictures, SmartArt graphics, and WordArt. Charts do not morph.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO