ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Dallas Christian two-way playmaker talks early recruitment

It is not often you come across a player with the nickname "Speedy". Well in Mesquite, located in East Dallas, you'll find just that in an impressive 2024 athlete named William Nettles. A two-way playmaking star for the Dallas Christian Chargers, Nettles is as versatile as they come. Just two...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Fort Worth, TX
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Weekly

Beto to Visit Fort Worth Tomorrow

Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial race reflects many of the features that helped him galvanize young and independent voters in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. A narrow majority of Tarrant County voters cast ballots for the El Pasoan, who crisscrossed the state making daily stump speeches in the months leading up to that election.
TEXAS STATE
fortworthinc.com

Chalk Mountain Services Texas Trucking Association Truck Safety Grand Champion

Fort Worth-based Chalk Mountain Services of Texas, a leading player in the oilfield services industry, has been recognized by the Texas Trucking Association as the 2022 TXTA Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion. In addition, Chalk Mountain was presented with the Great West Safety Award for outstanding achievement in highway safety...
TEXAS STATE
fortworthinc.com

37th Parallel Properties Closes on Multifamily Complex in Fort Worth

37th Parallel Properties, a Richmond, Virginia-based multifamily real estate investment firm, announce on Wednesday that it had acquired The Heights of Cityview, a 344-unit complex on Bryant Irvin Road built in 1998. The acquisition mark 37th Parallel’s seventh in Dallas-Fort Worth and 27th in Texas, investing more than $525 million...
FORT WORTH, TX
uta.edu

‘This one is going to be a lawyer’

When Thelma Alanis was young, she drew pictures of herself in a courtroom. Law was her calling, and her family knew it, too. “Esta va a ser una abogada!” her father would say in Spanish. “This one is going to be a lawyer.”. That calling brought Alanis to...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy