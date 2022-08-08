ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]

Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]

WJON's Small Town series continues with the focus this time on Duelm. Duelm is an unincorporated community in St. George Township in Benton County south and west of Foley. The community is located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community.
1390 Granite City Sports

Sidewalk Art in Sauk Rapids Provides Inspiration

The Benton County fair has been going on all this week, and if you don't get there early in the day, you may wind up parking a few blocks away. But this isn't all bad. Yes, I did wind up walking a bit further than I may have wanted to, being that it was an every day event at the fair, but walking along the sidewalk provided some positive feelings. Inspiration, even.
1390 Granite City Sports

Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction

WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
WAITE PARK, MN
Pierz Car Show Drone [WATCH]

Pierz Car Show Drone [WATCH]

The Pierz commercial club has been hosting a car the first Thursday of each month this summer. The last one for the year is scheduled for Thursday September 1st. The event is held on Main Street in Pierz and registration is free with a chance to play games and win prizes. The event is called the Pierz Rock, Roll & Stroll.
PIERZ, MN
willmarradio.com

Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday

(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Akeley Man Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nisswa

A 26-year-old Akeley man died on Saturday after his motorcycle crashed near Nisswa around 7:00 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, Alex Nelson, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson Cruiser southbound on Highway 371 toward Nashway Road. A Jeep Commander driven by George Lentsch, 62, of St. Paul, was heading eastbound on Nashway Road and was hauling a boat on a trailer. Lentsch attempted to cross the intersection of Nashway Road and Highway 371 and pulled out in front of the motorcycle. Nelson then struck the boat.
NISSWA, MN
trfradio.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Striking Boat

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

