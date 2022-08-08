Read full article on original website
Related
qrockonline.com
Beginning of State Tax Holiday Proves Popular
Families across Illinois have been taking advantage of the statewide tax cut on school supplies that began this past weekend. The tax holiday — which reduces the sales tax from six-and-a-quarter to one-and-a-quarter percent — runs though next Sunday. The tax break includes clothing such as shorts, pants, skirts and underwear. Shoppers around Illinois said they plan for the tax holiday each year, knowing they can save a lot of money on school supplies.
qrockonline.com
Illinois Sets Record For Unclaimed Property Program
Illinois is coming off a record breaking year for its Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the program returned a record 280-million-dollars to taxpayers from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. The more than 362-thousand claims paid during that time is also a record.
qrockonline.com
New Report Shows Biofuels Creating Jobs in Illinois
A report from the federal Energy Department shows the biofuels industry continues to create jobs for Illinois. According to the latest U-S Energy and Employment Report, the biofuels industry created 307 jobs in Illinois last year, an increase of a little more than four-and-half percent over the previous year. Officials with the Illinois Corn Growers Association say those job opportunities will continue growing as the use of biofuels such as ethanol increases. The federal government is expected to announce 100-million dollars in funding for more gas station owners to offer their customers gasoline with a 15 percent blend of ethanol That would be an increase of 5 percent over the regular blend most motorists buy now.
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. His comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into law last Friday. The law goes into effect September 15th. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company has said it will reassess its business in Indiana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qrockonline.com
Illinois State Fair To Offer Electric Vehicle Charging Station
An electric vehicle charging station will be provided for people attending the Illinois State Fair. The station allows two elective vehicles to charge simultaneously and will be located near the Gate 7 entrance in Lot 21 along 8th Street. The state fair begins tomorrow.
Comments / 0