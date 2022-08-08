ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, IL

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Sweetgreen, The Matrix Club Among Newcomers To Naperville Business Scene

Business in Naperville is booming, with a flurry of new shops, restaurants and developments settling in. Foodies looking for some healthy options will be happy to hear that Sweetgreen is slated to come to Downtown Naperville. The national fast-casual chain focuses on simple, seasonal, made from scratch items, and prides itself on using fresh produce each day.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Woodfield Mall lands new retail and restaurant tenants

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg has landed some new retail and restaurant tenants. Abercrombie & Fitch and its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks will open before the holiday shopping season. The Daily Herald reports both stores will be located next to Express in the lower level of Woodfield’s Grand Court. Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen and Byrd’s Hot Chicken are among the new restaurants being added to the upper-level Dining Pavilion.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Brookfield mulls noise ordinance after music complaints

Outdoor dining has become more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic, and some local restaurants have started to offer live or recorded music outdoors to attract and entertain diners. But with music often comes complaints. Now, just a month after two residents complained at a recent village board meeting about loud...
BROOKFIELD, IL
97ZOK

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
NEW LENOX, IL
rtands.com

Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
FOREST PARK, IL
wcsjnews.com

Space for Cars To See and Be Seen on Cruise Night

After having to turn down between thirty to forty cars, last month, due to space constraints, the Morris Cruise Night Committee hopes to accommodate all potential interested participants this weekend. Herb Wyeth said they’ve sought out sixty extra spaces that they’ll block off early, as reserved, for anticipated car show participants.
MORRIS, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Filling the gap - Naperville woman founded a niche magazine

A Naperville woman saw the need for a specific type of publication in her community, so she created it. Naperville already has media outlets that cater to its residents, but Ashley South wanted to find a unique way to highlight the community. South is the founder and editor & chief...
NAPERVILLE, IL
geneva.il.us

Geneva's Festival Of The Vine Has A New Location In 2022

Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, an autumn harvest celebration. Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine. The main event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about...
GENEVA, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora Opens Three New Downtown Restaurants in One Day

The City of Aurora welcomes three new eateries to downtown Aurora. Back-to-back ribbon cutting were held this past weekend to celebrate the opening of Alice's Corner, Kathryn's Place, and Craft Urban Aurora. The city's first Bolivian restaurant and the only authentic full-service Bolivian restaurant in the state, Alice's Corner, is...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Truck wrecked in crash under Edens Expressway overpass

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A box truck was left wrecked and wedged underneath an overpass on the Edens Expressway Wednesday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called at 4 p.m. to the Church Street underpass on the inbound side of the Edens, on the boundary of Skokie and Morton Grove.A flatbed tow truck had been towing a box truck on one of its flatbed tow trucks, and the box truck turned out to be too tall for the 14-foot 2-inch clearance at the Church Street underpass.The box truck hit the overpass above, and pieces of concrete fell from the overpass, state...
SKOKIE, IL
wgnradio.com

Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity

Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
CHICAGO, IL

