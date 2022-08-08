Read full article on original website
Related
Jets OL Mekhi Becton suffered knee cap and patella injury, will miss 'chunk' of season
According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Becton suffered a “small chip-sized fracture” in his surgically repaired right knee. The lineman is set to undergo more tests to determine the true extent of his injured knee, but according to Hughes, the Jets are “bracing for the worst.”
NY Jets’ best options to replace Mekhi Becton
It appears that New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will miss significant time with an injury to his knee cap and patella. While there is still more testing to be done and an official timetable has yet to be revealed by the team, it has been reported that there is “legitimate fear” Becton’s 2022 season could be over.
Yardbarker
New York Jets Training Camp 8/10: News, updates, quotes, and more
Today was the New York Jets’ final practice before preseason action starts. There were no pads worn for practice today. Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers got vet days off. Robert Saleh stated that Lawson will play in the first preseason game Friday night. On DJ Reed, Saleh said that he is hopeful Reed is back next week. No updates were given on Vinny Curry, Ty Johnson, or Brandin Echols. It seems unlikely at this point any of them will be available for Friday.
Giants Center Jon Feliciano Reveals Interesting Nugget Regarding Rookie Tackle Evan Neal
Evan Neal has looked like a rookie at times, but there's a logical explanation for that besides the fact he is a rookie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Jets plan to play starters a series or two in preseason opener
The Jets aren’t giving their starters the night off for their first preseason game. Head coach Robert Saleh didn’t give the first team much time in the preseason last year until the final game of the summer, but he revealed a different approach for Friday’s game against the Eagles.
Analyzing Garrett Wilson’s potential to fill NY Jets’ WR1 role | Film
Garrett Wilson has the talent, but will it dominate in year No. 1?. Entering the 2022 NFL offseason, New York Jets fans collectively had one thing on their minds: How would Joe Douglas so about surrounding sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson?. The answer? Heavy and often. The man the kids call...
Yardbarker
Jets Announced Four Roster Moves
In corresponding moves, the team is also releasing OL Parker Ferguson and DE Hamilcar Rashed. Benenoch recently tried out for the 49ers, but it looks like the Jets proved to be his best opportunity in the end. Benenoch, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016....
Comments / 0