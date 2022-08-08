ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It appears that New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will miss significant time with an injury to his knee cap and patella. While there is still more testing to be done and an official timetable has yet to be revealed by the team, it has been reported that there is “legitimate fear” Becton’s 2022 season could be over.
Today was the New York Jets’ final practice before preseason action starts. There were no pads worn for practice today. Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers got vet days off. Robert Saleh stated that Lawson will play in the first preseason game Friday night. On DJ Reed, Saleh said that he is hopeful Reed is back next week. No updates were given on Vinny Curry, Ty Johnson, or Brandin Echols. It seems unlikely at this point any of them will be available for Friday.
Jets plan to play starters a series or two in preseason opener

The Jets aren’t giving their starters the night off for their first preseason game. Head coach Robert Saleh didn’t give the first team much time in the preseason last year until the final game of the summer, but he revealed a different approach for Friday’s game against the Eagles.
In corresponding moves, the team is also releasing OL Parker Ferguson and DE Hamilcar Rashed. Benenoch recently tried out for the 49ers, but it looks like the Jets proved to be his best opportunity in the end. Benenoch, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016....
