Today was the New York Jets’ final practice before preseason action starts. There were no pads worn for practice today. Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers got vet days off. Robert Saleh stated that Lawson will play in the first preseason game Friday night. On DJ Reed, Saleh said that he is hopeful Reed is back next week. No updates were given on Vinny Curry, Ty Johnson, or Brandin Echols. It seems unlikely at this point any of them will be available for Friday.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO