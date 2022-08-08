ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KS

Man On Bicycle Arrested For Second Time In A Year For Drugs

The Chanute Police Officers stopped a bicycle in the 1200 block of S. Highland Ave. yesterday. After an investigation, officers arrested 25-year-old Donavon Knoffloch, of Chanute for alleged improper bicycle lamps, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. This was not the first time Officers had encountered Knoffloch on his bike.
CHANUTE, KS
