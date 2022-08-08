(Omaha, NE) -- Major road construction gets underway on Highway 75 in South Omaha on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning Monday at 9:00 a.m. through the Fall of 2022, U.S. Highway 75 will have various lane and ramp closures to allow for bridge repairs in the area, weather permitting. US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane between F Street and J Street. The Interstate 480 southbound ramp to 75 southbound and the I-80 eastbound ramp to US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO