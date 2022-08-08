Read full article on original website
thereader.com
Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
1011now.com
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
klkntv.com
Lincoln group’s ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition gets over 11,000 signatures, organizers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group hoping to let Lincoln voters decide on the city’s “Fairness Ordinance” turned in over 11,000 signatures for its petition. In February, the Lincoln City Council voted to implement the “Fairness Ordinance,” which would protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and military status.
The Nebraska City News Press
Blue Rivers bus office relocates on Central Avenue
The Blue Rivers Public Transportation office has changed locations on Central Avenue. The office moved to 713 Central Ave. on Friday, July 29. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Bus routes run 8:30 to 10 a.m., with return routes running from 3 to 4:30 p.m. as requested.
KETV.com
Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County Democrats criticize allowing vulgar president banner, during county fair
BEATRICE – The Chairman of the Gage County Democrat Party raised concerns before the Gage County Board Wednesday, of a flag carrying a vulgar depiction of the President of the United States…..during the recent county fair “Eve of Destruction” event. Dave Anderson, of Odell, a former...
News Channel Nebraska
Largest construction project in Peru State history
PERU – The largest construction project in the history of Nebraska’s First College, both in terms of square footage and investment, has been announced. Termed “Project ROAR” - Renewed Opportunities for Activity and Recreation - the five-building project will add more than 104,000 square feet of indoor space to the campus.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River
OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
1011now.com
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
The Nebraska City News Press
Pioneer Field turf replacement plan delayed
Nebraska City Public Schools has announced that the field turf replacement project at Pioneer Field has been delayed due to supply chain issues and workforce shortages. NCPS Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a press release on Aug. 3 announcing that the project will be delayed and the field turf will be replaced by Friday. Oct. 7.
WOWT
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha. The traffic backup creates a waiting line on a public street and that’s a safety concern. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.
The Nebraska City News Press
New Segment to Open for Lincoln South Beltway
Weather permitting, beginning on August 15 southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road by using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound US-77 will now be accessed from the Saltillo Road/Shrine Way roundabout exit headed south. In addition to these new traffic changes, Temporary Saltillo...
NOT READY: LPS custodians, drivers to see increase to pay, benefits
Lincoln Public School has reached agreement on two-year contracts with bargaining groups for the last three employee associations. The agreements considered Tuesday by the Lincoln Board of Education set salary, fringe benefits and working conditions for custodians, transportation and maintenance employees. Under the agreement, custodians will see a 6.85% increase...
iheart.com
Various Long-Term Lane and Ramp Closures on Highway 75 Starting Monday
(Omaha, NE) -- Major road construction gets underway on Highway 75 in South Omaha on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning Monday at 9:00 a.m. through the Fall of 2022, U.S. Highway 75 will have various lane and ramp closures to allow for bridge repairs in the area, weather permitting. US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane between F Street and J Street. The Interstate 480 southbound ramp to 75 southbound and the I-80 eastbound ramp to US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane.
The Nebraska City News Press
Eagles Club set as Market Sponsor
The 2022 season of the Nebraska City Farmers Market will continue on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale. The August 11 Farmers Market sponsor is the Nebraska City Eagles Club. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for Market attendees.
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
KETV.com
Three people critically injured after 'electrical event' at Google Data Center in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three people are critically injured after an "electrical event" at the Google Data Center in Council Bluffs. Authorities responded to the center, which is located near Bunge and Wabash avenues, around noon. According to authorities, three people were burned by an "electrical event," but no...
KETV.com
Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation
OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
