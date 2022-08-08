ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesfield, OH

peakofohio.com

Connie Kay (Abbott) Johnson

Connie Kay (Abbott) Johnson passed away on Sunday, August 7th at 10 a.m. in Campbell Place Bellefontaine, Ohio. She is survived by her brother Rick Abbott of Naples, Florida, sister Janet Yoder Rosewood, son Tod Johnson and her daughter Tiffanee (Brian) Wagner. Grandchildren Whitley Baxley, Alexis (Cody) Johnston, Domonique (David) Wenger, Tyler (Sadie) Reasor, Olivia Reasor, great-grandchildren Hayden Baxley, Evelyn Baxley, Hensley Reasor, and Boy Johnston.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Turner Joshua “TJ” Esser

Turner Joshua “TJ” Esser, 21, of Jackson Center, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital in Urbana, Ohio. He was born on March 22, 2001, in Sidney, Ohio, a son of Brad and Candee (Metz) Esser. TJ is survived by his parents; siblings, Peyton...
JACKSON CENTER, OH
peakofohio.com

Larry Stephen Kauffman

Larry Stephen Kauffman, 68, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 7:49 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on February 1, 1954, in Sidney, Ohio, a son of Betty L. (Helmandollar) Fox and the late Donald R. Kauffman.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Daniel Russell “Duke” Whetsel Sr.

Daniel Russell “Duke” Whetsel Sr., 78, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 5:25 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs, Bellefontaine. He was born in Bellefontaine, OH on September 17, 1943, the son of the late William Whetsel and Margaret (Redman) Whetsel Nelson. Daniel married Connie E. Brown, beloved mother of his children, in March of 1961 and she preceded him in death in 2000.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Zanesfield Petanque hosts Ohio Cup

Ten Doubles teams competed from Carolina Petanque, Newark Petanque and Zanesfield Petanque Club. After three qualifying rounds of play, there were only two 3-0 teams. Ignacio Martinez / Gregorio Martinez (Newark) +27 and Lucy Johns / Justin Bo Johns (ZPC) +26. All 10 teams moved into bracket play. Team Martinez...
ZANESFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Four BHS students chosen for Teen Ambassador Board

Four Bellefontaine High School students have important leadership roles this school year. Seniors Jack Hutchins and Kirsten Hand along with juniors. Alexis Buffkin and Ashton Carey were selected to serve on Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board. The ambassadors enjoyed a tour of the Ohio Statehouse on...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Philip C. "Flip" Moore

Philip C. “Flip” Moore, 56, of Bellefontaine, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 3, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Marysville. Philip was born in Springfield, Ohio, on May 20, 1966, to the late James Blanchard and Ruby Moore. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter Roseanna Lee Moore, and a sister Cindy Evans.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Lima News

Lima Manor to close by end of year

LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Kenton woman dies in fatal crash in Belle Center

A Kenton woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the 20,000 block of County Road 75, north of Belle Center, early Tuesday morning just after 3 o'clock. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office reports Summer Lee Dawn Murray, 31, went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and then went off the left side of the roadway. Murray then struck a tree before coming to rest.
KENTON, OH
sunny95.com

4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents

DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
CINCINNATI, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas

A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
LAWRENCE, KS

