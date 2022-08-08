Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Connie Kay (Abbott) Johnson
Connie Kay (Abbott) Johnson passed away on Sunday, August 7th at 10 a.m. in Campbell Place Bellefontaine, Ohio. She is survived by her brother Rick Abbott of Naples, Florida, sister Janet Yoder Rosewood, son Tod Johnson and her daughter Tiffanee (Brian) Wagner. Grandchildren Whitley Baxley, Alexis (Cody) Johnston, Domonique (David) Wenger, Tyler (Sadie) Reasor, Olivia Reasor, great-grandchildren Hayden Baxley, Evelyn Baxley, Hensley Reasor, and Boy Johnston.
peakofohio.com
Turner Joshua “TJ” Esser
Turner Joshua “TJ” Esser, 21, of Jackson Center, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital in Urbana, Ohio. He was born on March 22, 2001, in Sidney, Ohio, a son of Brad and Candee (Metz) Esser. TJ is survived by his parents; siblings, Peyton...
peakofohio.com
Larry Stephen Kauffman
Larry Stephen Kauffman, 68, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 7:49 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on February 1, 1954, in Sidney, Ohio, a son of Betty L. (Helmandollar) Fox and the late Donald R. Kauffman.
peakofohio.com
Daniel Russell “Duke” Whetsel Sr.
Daniel Russell “Duke” Whetsel Sr., 78, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 5:25 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs, Bellefontaine. He was born in Bellefontaine, OH on September 17, 1943, the son of the late William Whetsel and Margaret (Redman) Whetsel Nelson. Daniel married Connie E. Brown, beloved mother of his children, in March of 1961 and she preceded him in death in 2000.
peakofohio.com
Zanesfield Petanque hosts Ohio Cup
Ten Doubles teams competed from Carolina Petanque, Newark Petanque and Zanesfield Petanque Club. After three qualifying rounds of play, there were only two 3-0 teams. Ignacio Martinez / Gregorio Martinez (Newark) +27 and Lucy Johns / Justin Bo Johns (ZPC) +26. All 10 teams moved into bracket play. Team Martinez...
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
peakofohio.com
Four BHS students chosen for Teen Ambassador Board
Four Bellefontaine High School students have important leadership roles this school year. Seniors Jack Hutchins and Kirsten Hand along with juniors. Alexis Buffkin and Ashton Carey were selected to serve on Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board. The ambassadors enjoyed a tour of the Ohio Statehouse on...
peakofohio.com
Philip C. "Flip" Moore
Philip C. “Flip” Moore, 56, of Bellefontaine, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 3, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Marysville. Philip was born in Springfield, Ohio, on May 20, 1966, to the late James Blanchard and Ruby Moore. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter Roseanna Lee Moore, and a sister Cindy Evans.
Man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting arrested in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dane County man wanted in a deadly shooting on Madison’s north side late last month was arrested last week in southern Ohio. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday. He is being held in the Montgomery County, Ohio, jail and is awaiting extradition. The...
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
Lima News
Reminisce: A ‘carnival of robbery:” Remembering the ‘yeggs’ crime wave
LIMA — G.E. Bluem was walking the floors of his department store on a busy Saturday in the spring of 1924 when he came across a man tampering with the lock on a rear door of the store on the northeast corner of Market and Elizabeth streets. The man fled but Bluem was cautious.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
Lima Manor to close by end of year
LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend. Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride...
peakofohio.com
Kenton woman dies in fatal crash in Belle Center
A Kenton woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the 20,000 block of County Road 75, north of Belle Center, early Tuesday morning just after 3 o'clock. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office reports Summer Lee Dawn Murray, 31, went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and then went off the left side of the roadway. Murray then struck a tree before coming to rest.
sunny95.com
4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents
DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
13abc.com
Man involved in Bluffton officer death sentenced on Medina County charges
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges stemming from a multi-county police chase and fatally striking a Bluffton police officer was sentenced on his Medina County charges on Monday. According to court documents, Dante Tate was sentenced to two years in jail after he was convicted of Failure...
Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas
A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
