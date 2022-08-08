Read full article on original website
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?
Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Giant Sinkhole Swallows Chilean Land Owned By Canadian Mining Company
The National Service of Geology and Mining first became aware of the 650-foot-deep sinkhole on Saturday.
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
IFLScience
China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report
India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
These are the safest countries in the world for travellers
Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday
British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
Russia is competing with Saudi Arabia by selling discounted oil as Putin's cheap crude flows to India
Russia is imposing steep discounts on its crude, undercutting Saudi Arabia's oil prices, Bloomberg reports. Russian barrels were cheaper than Saudi Arabia's from April through June. The discounted oil is heading to China and India as other countries shun Moscow. Russia is slashing prices on its crude, undercutting the price...
Workers are calling their bosses’ bluffs on in-office mandates
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Workers continue to turn a blind eye to their bosses' in-office mandates. That's likely because they feel they can get away with it, according to the latest findings from WFH...
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
A 29-year-old part-time remote worker living abroad and making $4,000 a month explains how she finds work and affords her lifestyle
Michelle Checchi has been working remotely since 2019. She says her lifestyle is "much more affordable" than she'd expect to have in the US.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Chile sinkhole grows large enough to swallow France's Arc de Triomphe
Aug 7 (Reuters) - (In Aug. 7 story, Lundin Mining corrects information to add Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd as a co-owner of the property in paragraph 6.) A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine.
