24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
ECONOMY
#Pwc#Bt Group#Italian#Frc#Bt Italy
Business
World
Economy
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
Indy100

Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k

A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

These are the safest countries in the world for travellers

Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
TRAVEL
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TRAVEL
Fortune

Workers are calling their bosses’ bluffs on in-office mandates

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Workers continue to turn a blind eye to their bosses' in-office mandates. That's likely because they feel they can get away with it, according to the latest findings from WFH...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY

