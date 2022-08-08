Read full article on original website
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production
A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
Nintendo eShop Sale: Bandai Namco Deals
Bandai Namco currently has various of its most popular titles on sale on the Nintendo eShop, as of Aug. 8.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’ news will be revealed at Gamescom
Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom‘s opening night, has announced there will be a “world premiere” for Sega‘s upcoming Sonic Frontiers during this year’s presentation. Gamescom 2022 is set to kick off August 23 with a two-hour showcase featuring news on 30 titles, led by...
PS5 stock – live: AO, John Lewis, PS Direct and Game have consoles in stock – how to buy
Update 11 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO and Scan. In-store stock is available at some branches of Smyths Toys. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at...
The Verge
Final Fantasy VII Remake unofficially comes to VR with this PC mod
I still remember the hush that fell over the audience when Sony revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake — and the cheers. Fans couldn’t wait to see these characters again in HD. But there may now be an even more immersive way to thrust yourself into the world of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith: a virtual reality mod by Luke Ross for the PC version of the game.
‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Movie Review: It’s Piccolo Time
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' is a worthwhile exploration into deeper character traits while still adding the action you'd expect from the franchise in a surprisingly fun film.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
The Most Significant New Feature Of Madden NFL 23 Is Not Present In The PC Edition
The Madden NFL 23 that is available for pre-order on Steam is different from the Madden 23 that is available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is comparable to the nearly ten-year-old last-generation PS4 and Xbox One consoles that are now on the market. That implies that Madden 23’s standout feature, an “influenced by physics” animation system called “FieldSense,” won’t be present in the PC version.
NFL・
Collider
'Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind' Trailer Shows Kenshi's Ascension as an Earthrealm Defender
Warner Bros. has a new installment of their Mortal Kombat animated movies on the way with Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind and a new trailer teases the origins of the sightless swordsman Kenshi. The new film will center on Kenshi as he rises up to challenge Kano, who is set on making all of Earthrealm bend the knee to him. When Kenshi suffers a brutal defeat to Kano, and loses his eyesight in the process, he seeks tutelage under the retired warrior Kuai Liang to reform himself as a proper Earthrealm defender.
NME
‘Subnautica’ studio to reveal turn-based title with “brand new sci-fi IP” at Gamescom
It’s been confirmed that Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will be revealing its new sci-fi strategy game at Gamescom later this month. Last year, Krafton Inc announced it was acquiring Unknown Worlds and confirmed that “in addition to ongoing updates for Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, Unknown Worlds is currently working on a new genre-defining game” which was slated to launch into early access in 2022 but so far, hasn’t materialised.
IGN
What's New On the IGN Store: Horizon Forbidden West Statue, Shovel Knight Nendoroid, and More
This week on the IGN Store, we've got new gaming figures for fans of Shovel Knight, Horizon Forbidden West, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Plus, anime fans will want to check out the new products based on Demon Slayer and Naruto Shippuden. And, figures for Hatsune Miku, and more Nendoroids. And, if you're interested in a specific product, drop a Star rating on the listing you like! This will help us know what products you want to see in the future in the IGN Store.
digitalspy.com
The best FIFA 23 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC
EA Sports is looking to improve the latest iteration of its popular football franchise in every way possible when FIFA 23 releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia on September 30, 2022. For the first time ever, FIFA 23 will feature women's World...
FIFA・
IGN
Soul Hackers 2 Launch Day DLC Includes a Full Bonus Story Featuring a New Devil Summoner
The release of Atlus’s newest game Soul Hackers 2 is just around the corner, and today they announced a slew of DLC that will be available upon the game’s launch, including a full bonus story, in a new trailer. Atlus games are known for their costume packs that...
Splatoon 3 amiibo are coming over the holidays
There's an Octoling, an Inkling, and a Salmonid
PC Magazine
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (for PC) Review
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered ($59.99) has migrated from Sony’s PlayStation 5 to the PC, giving comic book fans the best iteration of this impressive superhero action game to date. Like the PS5 remaster, this PC game features improved lighting, lightning-quick loading, enhanced frame rates, ray-traced reflections, and other graphical improvements that make the characters and cityscape pop.
