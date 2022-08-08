ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Multiple Badgers not listed on Fall roster

On Monday Wisconsin football opened their practice to the media. During this time a new roster was distributed, with a few significant names missing as inside linebacker Spencer Lytle and tight end Cam Large were not listed on the 110-man roster. Lytle, a redshirt junior, recently moved from outside linebacker...
MADISON, WI
middletontimes.com

Kind calls it a career at MHS

Jeff Kind, one of the winningest coaches in state history, resigned as Middleton's girls basketball coach Monday./Times-Tribune photo by Mary Langenfeld. As Jeff Kind mowed his lawn in past summers, he wound think about the upcoming basketball season the entire time. Who would his starters be? Could the newcomers help?...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney

MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
MADISON, WI
gowatertown.net

Sioux Falls sets single day rainfall record!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D— Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain Sunday morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. But on Sunday, Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Channel 3000

Remembering Madison’s Wild Waters

I thought it was a fever dream. Or maybe a forgotten family vacation? Nobody else I knew remembered Wild Waters, a privately owned water park that operated on Madison’s south-east side from 1984 to 1991, and so it felt like a figment of my childhood imagination until I saw this photo by Diane Strand Jones in the Lost Madison Facebook group and it all came rushing back.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One injured in crash on East Washington Ave., lanes back open

MADISON, Wis. — One person was injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel were sent to the scene. ﻿ The right two southbound lanes of East Washington Avenue were blocked...
MADISON, WI
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead. Local police say Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the officers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Channel 3000

Trio behind Settle Down Tavern and Oz by Oz to open third business on Madison’s near-east side

When Sam Parker, Ryan Huber and Brian Bartels scoped out the vacant space at 1344 E. Washington Ave., they knew they had to do something with it. “We came in, looked at the space, and all three of us — instantly — upon taking it in, we’re like, ‘holy cow, this place is amazing,’” Huber says. “One of the things we were most drawn to is the building itself.”
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Relief for a Fitchburg family after missing daughter returned home

A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Delivery vehicle stolen on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said a delivery vehicle was stolen on Madison’s east side Monday morning. A driver left a delivery vehicle running while making a delivery at an apartment building in the 1000 block of E. Washington Ave. when it was stolen, MPD’s report stated.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

No injuries after delivery van crashes into Dane Co. business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County business’ building is considered a total loss Wednesday after a delivery truck crashed into it, authorities reported. The truck drove through a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie, according to a post from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, then collided with the Mounds Creek Siding building.
DANE COUNTY, WI

