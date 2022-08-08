Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Related
Wisconsin basketball: Badgers win first game in France 81-66
The Badgers won by 15 points in France on Wednesday, with Chucky Hepburn scoring a team-high 13 points.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Multiple Badgers not listed on Fall roster
On Monday Wisconsin football opened their practice to the media. During this time a new roster was distributed, with a few significant names missing as inside linebacker Spencer Lytle and tight end Cam Large were not listed on the 110-man roster. Lytle, a redshirt junior, recently moved from outside linebacker...
Wisconsin football: Hank Poteat breaks down the cornerback room
Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat discusses the depth at cornerback and what each of the top players in the position room brings to the team.
middletontimes.com
Kind calls it a career at MHS
Jeff Kind, one of the winningest coaches in state history, resigned as Middleton's girls basketball coach Monday./Times-Tribune photo by Mary Langenfeld. As Jeff Kind mowed his lawn in past summers, he wound think about the upcoming basketball season the entire time. Who would his starters be? Could the newcomers help?...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney
MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls sets single day rainfall record!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D— Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain Sunday morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. But on Sunday, Sioux...
What you need to know before you go to the polls Tuesday
Tuesday marks the last step before what could be a pivotal election in November, with voters going to the polls for the partisan primary. If you're planning on voting, here's what you need to know.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc15.com
Confirmed injuries in crash on E. Washington and First St.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirmed that a two-car crash that occurred Monday afternoon between E. Washington and First Street resulted in injuries, though they weren’t able to state how severe. The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m., with both Madison Police and Madison Fire being dispatched...
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Westbound Beltline back open past Todd Drive, delays remain
MADISON, Wis. — The westbound Beltline is back open just past Todd Drive after a crash Wednesday. Footage from the scene appeared to show police and emergency vehicles pulled over on the righthand shoulder. Traffic was backed up all the way to John Nolen Drive due to the incident and delays still remain. It is unclear what caused the crash....
Canadian CrossFit athlete, 51, suffers stroke during competition
MADISON, Wis. — A 51-year-old CrossFit athlete is recovering after suffering a massive stroke during the event Thursday. “I remember realizing I had skipping rope with me because that was going to be one of the things I get warmed up with, and I realized that it had fallen out of my hand,” Dave Rempel recalled. Rempel remembers slurring his speech...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Remembering Madison’s Wild Waters
I thought it was a fever dream. Or maybe a forgotten family vacation? Nobody else I knew remembered Wild Waters, a privately owned water park that operated on Madison’s south-east side from 1984 to 1991, and so it felt like a figment of my childhood imagination until I saw this photo by Diane Strand Jones in the Lost Madison Facebook group and it all came rushing back.
One injured in crash on East Washington Ave., lanes back open
MADISON, Wis. — One person was injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel were sent to the scene. The right two southbound lanes of East Washington Avenue were blocked...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead. Local police say Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the officers.
nbc15.com
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a series of clashes Tuesday afternoon at the Darlington’s swimming pool and nearby basketball courts, parents of children who were there at the time may want to talk to them about what they saw, the city’s police department cautioned. “Frankly, it was pretty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Trio behind Settle Down Tavern and Oz by Oz to open third business on Madison’s near-east side
When Sam Parker, Ryan Huber and Brian Bartels scoped out the vacant space at 1344 E. Washington Ave., they knew they had to do something with it. “We came in, looked at the space, and all three of us — instantly — upon taking it in, we’re like, ‘holy cow, this place is amazing,’” Huber says. “One of the things we were most drawn to is the building itself.”
nbc15.com
Relief for a Fitchburg family after missing daughter returned home
A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at...
nbc15.com
MPD: Delivery vehicle stolen on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said a delivery vehicle was stolen on Madison’s east side Monday morning. A driver left a delivery vehicle running while making a delivery at an apartment building in the 1000 block of E. Washington Ave. when it was stolen, MPD’s report stated.
nbc15.com
No injuries after delivery van crashes into Dane Co. business
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County business’ building is considered a total loss Wednesday after a delivery truck crashed into it, authorities reported. The truck drove through a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie, according to a post from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, then collided with the Mounds Creek Siding building.
Comments / 0