Read full article on original website
Related
SDSU Football #2 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25
With the Jackrabbits returning 14 starters from last year's squad after posting an 11-4 overall record to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, South Dakota State University has now been selected number No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. SDSU has reached...
gowatertown.net
AUDIO: Jacks offense returns a wealth of talent
BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – South Dakota State football was picked second overall in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason coaches poll and will be returning a wealth of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Isaiah Davis, wide receiver Jaxon Janke and tight end Tucker Kraft...
gowatertown.net
AUDIO: Jacks open practice with a new look on the coaching staff
BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – South Dakota State football opened practice last week with a new look on the coaching staff. Zach Lujan (Loo-Haun) will take over as the Jackrabbits’ offensive coordinator while continuing to coach the team’s quarterbacks, Ryan Olson moved to offensive line coach and has added the title of run game coordinator, Jimmy Rogers has been named the team’s sole defensive coordinator and defensive line coach and Christian Smith has added defensive run game coordinator to his duties.
dakotanewsnow.com
Stig wonders if he can keep all of his offensive guys happy at SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We heard last week from John Stiegelmeier about how good his offense was going to be with Mark Gronowski back from his injury. He called it maye his best offense ever which is really saying something. But with Davis, Kraft and the Jahnke’s the quarterback...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls sets single day rainfall record!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D— Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain Sunday morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. But on Sunday, Sioux...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally traffic counts similar to 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Sturgis Rally could be on pace for the highest attendance since the 75th anniversary in 2015. The state’s traffic count for the first three days is about 13,000 more than the five-year average. The three-day traffic count is 179,726 compared to 167,094 five-year average, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
brookingsradio.com
Ten COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota this week; active cases fall
Ten COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is 2973. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. Active cases in Brookings County increase by nine to 134. Forty-five new cases reported since August 3rd, the total is 8,640. Recovered cases are at 8,448. There have been 58 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
gowatertown.net
Gasoline prices rolling back under $4.00 a gallon
WATERTOWN, S.D.–As summer begins to wind down, gas prices are headed down too. The latest numbers from Triple-A show the national average is $4.05 a gallon. That’s down 16 cents a gallon in the past week. In South Dakota, the statewide average is $4.02 a gallon. A week...
KELOLAND TV
Update: Children taken in Canada found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gowatertown.net
Watertown July 2022 Yards of the Month selected
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — The Watertown Yards of the Month for the month of July has been selected. Each month, five homes – one from each ward, one business, and one whimsical yard are chosen. You can nominate an individual or business by filling out a form at the nomination watering cans located at County Fair Foods, HyVee, and the Watertown Regional Libary.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
farmforum.net
$1 billion zero-emissions hydrocarbon plant planned for Lake Preston will produce jet fuel
The move toward renewable, low-carbon fuel options seems to have found a promising future in Kingsbury County. While the state has no crude oil reserves, it has plenty of corn. And corn can be converted into renewable fuel that can help power the world. That's why a company called Gevo...
KELOLAND TV
Update: Canadian Amber Alert cancelled
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have cancelled an Amber Alert for two children in Canada. An amber alert says the seven and eight-year-old may be with their mom and her common-law partner who has a history of sexual offenses. Royal Canadian Mounted police issued a warrant for the...
KELOLAND TV
Dry and Progressively Warmer This Week – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, August 7
Today has been a day for the record books, with Sioux Falls setting multiple records regarding today’s rainfall. Thankfully, we’ll get a break to catch our breath and give the ground some time to recover. Beyond some evening showers and storms to the southeast early on, much of...
KELOLAND TV
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
KELOLAND TV
Providers, public soon able to comment on one time child care money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) If the availability or cost of child care in South Dakota has you concerned, you’ll soon have chances to voice that opinion. The South Dakota Department of Social Services has what it describes as “listening sessions” slated for the next couple weeks. The...
Comments / 0