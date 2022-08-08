ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 25-29, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tami J. Jenkins of Fowler sold a residence at 5829 N....
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Arenzville car show 'bringing the thunder' Saturday

The sixth Thunder in the Park car show will take place Saturday. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It's great to see that the @CityofPeoria_IL has launched the Peoria Equity Accountability Program to..." 21:15. 21:14. 21:14. 21:14. 20:57. 20:42. 20:42. 20:42. Turner attends 'First Annual Back To School Bash at Full...
ARENZVILLE, IL
Man injured when minibike slams into parked vehicle

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clark County man was injured when his minibike hit a parked vehicle. The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday on North Main Street in Wayland, Missouri. A minibike operated by Shane McWilliams, 43, of Wayland, veered off the right side of the...
CLARK COUNTY, MO
Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
QUINCY, IL
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool

FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
FORT MADISON, IA
QPD Blotter for Aug. 7, 2022

Nikkole A Conway (31) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery. Lodged 143/152. John M Madrid (49) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery at 513 Hampshire. Lodged 144. Jeffery E Lawrence (51) of Quincy, citation for Driving While License Suspended at 12th and State. Nathanael L. Kellogg (19) Quincy, Illinois for...
QUINCY, IL
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges

HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
HULL, IL
One person killed by train in Macomb

Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
MACOMB, IL
Two Hannibal men in Marion County Jail after woman allegedly was kidnapped, forced to attempt robbery

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two Hannibal men are in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after a early Friday morning incident. Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road on Friday, July 29 when Anderson saw two women he knew — one of whom he believed stole from one of his family members. He forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
HANNIBAL, MO
Nebo man arrested on drug charges after attempting to flee from traffic stop on four-wheeler

NEBO, Ill. — A Nebo man faces several charges in connection to a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Middle Street in Nebo on a four-wheeler at 11:02 p.m. July 27. The driver of the four-wheeler refused to stop, and a brief pursuit occurred. A deputy sheriff terminated the pursuit after identifying the driver of the four-wheeler.
NEBO, IL
