Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 25-29, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tami J. Jenkins of Fowler sold a residence at 5829 N....
Big Blue House in Hannibal Built Before Lincoln Became President
Despite popular belief, I was NOT around when Abraham Lincoln became President of the United States. However, there is one home in Hannibal that predates Abe taking the Oath of Office. It's a big blue house on Center Street and it was built before President Lincoln was President Lincoln. I...
muddyrivernews.com
City to spend $4.43 million to elevate, repair barge dock wall; Mayor ‘doesn’t understand rationale’ for Park District’s intention to close the marina in 2024
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted Monday night to accept the low bid of $4.43 million from County Contractors of Quincy to elevate and repair the city’s barge dock wall and grade the land adjacent to the dock. The barge dock, located on the Mississippi River at...
spotonillinois.com
Arenzville car show 'bringing the thunder' Saturday
The sixth Thunder in the Park car show will take place Saturday. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It's great to see that the @CityofPeoria_IL has launched the Peoria Equity Accountability Program to..." 21:15. 21:14. 21:14. 21:14. 20:57. 20:42. 20:42. 20:42. Turner attends 'First Annual Back To School Bash at Full...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Man injured when minibike slams into parked vehicle
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clark County man was injured when his minibike hit a parked vehicle. The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday on North Main Street in Wayland, Missouri. A minibike operated by Shane McWilliams, 43, of Wayland, veered off the right side of the...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Everything’s going to stay status quo’: New owner of Hess Auto Agency has no plans for change
QUINCY — The new owner of Hess Auto Agency says he has no plans to change what’s going on at the car dealership at 1124 N. 24th. Cloyd Barden Properties LLC, owned by Cloyd Barden of Quincy, bought the business from Boland Properties LLC of Hannibal, Mo., on July 15 for $650,000.
muddyrivernews.com
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
newschannel20.com
Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 7, 2022
Nikkole A Conway (31) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery. Lodged 143/152. John M Madrid (49) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery at 513 Hampshire. Lodged 144. Jeffery E Lawrence (51) of Quincy, citation for Driving While License Suspended at 12th and State. Nathanael L. Kellogg (19) Quincy, Illinois for...
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
KBUR
One person killed by train in Macomb
Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
muddyrivernews.com
Baylis man lodged in Pike County Jail after firearms, ammunition seized during search warrant
BAYLIS, Ill. — A Baylis man is in the Pike County Jail after being arrested on firearms charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed two court-authorized search warrants at separate locations in Baylis on July 31. During the execution of the warrants, firearms and firearms ammunition were located and seized.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hannibal men in Marion County Jail after woman allegedly was kidnapped, forced to attempt robbery
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two Hannibal men are in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after a early Friday morning incident. Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road on Friday, July 29 when Anderson saw two women he knew — one of whom he believed stole from one of his family members. He forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
muddyrivernews.com
Nebo man arrested on drug charges after attempting to flee from traffic stop on four-wheeler
NEBO, Ill. — A Nebo man faces several charges in connection to a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Middle Street in Nebo on a four-wheeler at 11:02 p.m. July 27. The driver of the four-wheeler refused to stop, and a brief pursuit occurred. A deputy sheriff terminated the pursuit after identifying the driver of the four-wheeler.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1