ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Anna man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A jury sentenced an Anna man to life in prison today after finding him guilty of killing his wife last year. Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, called 911 on March 12, 2021 and told dispatchers he shot his wife. Anna police responded to the home and found the victim on the bathroom floor with a shotgun wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Enriquez initially told police that he accidentally pulled the trigger while putting his shotgun away and mentioned several times that it was not loaded. Officers, however, checked the gun and found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rowlett, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Rowlett, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Dallas man found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of his two teenage daughters

DALLAS (AP) – A suburban Dallas man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in 2008 has been convicted in their deaths. Jurors on Tuesday found 65-year-old Yaser Said guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. He will receive an automatic life sentence. Prosecutor Lauren Black has said Said is “obsessed with possession and control.” The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel on New Year’s Day in 2008. About a week earlier, they and their mother fled their home in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville to escape Said.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Yaser Said Found Guilty of Capital Murder in Deaths of Daughters

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The North Texas father accused of shooting his teenage daughters to death in so-called honor killings testified on Monday in his own defense. Yaser Said is accused of shooting his daughters inside his taxi cab in 2008, but he denies those accusations. He is said to have been angry the girls were dating outside the Muslim faith.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Texas jury gets case of man accused of killing his daughters

DALLAS (AP) - Jurors are deliberating in the capital murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi in the Dallas area in 2008. Yaser Said evaded arrest for over 12 years following the slayings of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running, but without air conditioning on Aug. 7. Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby. Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars. Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals

Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

White Settlement Teen Dead After Trailer Crashes Into Home

A 15-year-old girl is dead after a pickup truck crashed into her home Sunday evening, White Settlement Police say. Investigators said the crash occurred at the 9300 block of Jason Court. The girl was found underneath the vehicle when first responders arrived, White Settlement PD said. The driver was arrested...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
KLTV

Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5 a.m. Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy