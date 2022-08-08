Read full article on original website
Man suspected in baby formula theft turns himself in to McKinney Police
A man suspected of stealing a package containing baby formula from a home in McKinney has turned himself in stating he had no use for the baby formula.
Anna man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A jury sentenced an Anna man to life in prison today after finding him guilty of killing his wife last year. Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, called 911 on March 12, 2021 and told dispatchers he shot his wife. Anna police responded to the home and found the victim on the bathroom floor with a shotgun wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Enriquez initially told police that he accidentally pulled the trigger while putting his shotgun away and mentioned several times that it was not loaded. Officers, however, checked the gun and found...
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
10-year-old hospitalized after suspect shoots into vehicle, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 10-year-old has been taken to the hospital after Dallas police said an unknown driver shot into the vehicle the child was in Wednesday afternoon. Dallas police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 175 and S. Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a...
Dallas man found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of his two teenage daughters
DALLAS (AP) – A suburban Dallas man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in 2008 has been convicted in their deaths. Jurors on Tuesday found 65-year-old Yaser Said guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. He will receive an automatic life sentence. Prosecutor Lauren Black has said Said is “obsessed with possession and control.” The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel on New Year’s Day in 2008. About a week earlier, they and their mother fled their home in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville to escape Said.
klif.com
Yaser Said Found Guilty of Capital Murder in Deaths of Daughters
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The North Texas father accused of shooting his teenage daughters to death in so-called honor killings testified on Monday in his own defense. Yaser Said is accused of shooting his daughters inside his taxi cab in 2008, but he denies those accusations. He is said to have been angry the girls were dating outside the Muslim faith.
KLTV
Texas jury gets case of man accused of killing his daughters
DALLAS (AP) - Jurors are deliberating in the capital murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi in the Dallas area in 2008. Yaser Said evaded arrest for over 12 years following the slayings of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said.
Man convicted of slaying his 2 teenage daughters near Dallas-area hotel in 2008, prosecutors say
The sisters and their mother fled their home to escape their father. About a week later, they were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel in 2008.
fox7austin.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said found guilty of killing his two daughters, sentenced to life in prison
DALLAS, Texas - A Dallas jury unanimously found Yaser Said guilty of killing his two teen daughters on Tuesday. It took jurors about three hours to convict Said for the deaths of his daughters Amina and Sarah in 2008. Judge Chika Anyiam sentenced Said to life in prison without the...
Baby dies in Rowlett home, one man now facing multiple felony counts
A man is locked up in connection with a baby’s death in Rowlett over the weekend. It all began when a woman called 911 for help, saying her husband was acting strangely and she was very afraid for her baby who was in his care.
Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running, but without air conditioning on Aug. 7. Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby. Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars. Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police...
Investigation underway after fatal ‘fire incident’ at Plano home, officials say
PLANO, Texas — Crews responded to a fatal “fire incident” at a home in Plano Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Around 1 p.m., Plano Fire-Rescue was called to a home in the 1900 block of Gardengrove Court, near Custer Road and West 15 Street. Officials told WFAA that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals
Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
Officials: Teen girl dead, father injured after pickup truck crashes into their Texas house
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teen girl has died and her father was injured after a pickup truck crashed into their Texas home on Sunday, officials say. According to the White Settlement Police Department in a news release, just after 6 p.m. a pickup truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer lost control.
Motivated by hate | Suspect in Dallas Koreatown salon shooting has been indicted on multiple assault charges
DALLAS — The man arrested in connection to the shooting at a Dallas Koreatown salon has been indicted on multiple charges – which the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney Office classified under Texas law as hate crimes. Dallas County DA John Creuzot announced on Tuesday that 37-year-old Jeremy...
WFAA
Infant pronounced dead in hospital; father charged after standoff, Rowlett police say
After the father stopped talking to police, they say they got into the family's garage and found the child. WFAA confirmed that the infant was eight months old.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
White Settlement Teen Dead After Trailer Crashes Into Home
A 15-year-old girl is dead after a pickup truck crashed into her home Sunday evening, White Settlement Police say. Investigators said the crash occurred at the 9300 block of Jason Court. The girl was found underneath the vehicle when first responders arrived, White Settlement PD said. The driver was arrested...
fox7austin.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said denies killing daughters on the stand, closing statements begin Tuesday
DALLAS, Texas - The trial for Yaser Said, who is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008, continued into its second week on Monday. Yaser Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon. He testified that his daughters were alive in his cab the last time he saw them.
fox4news.com
Long Lost Siblings: Chance encounter at Fort Worth hospital leads to sibling reunion
FORT WORTH, Texas - A child's doctor's appointment and a little bit of science brought two North Texas families together in a very unexpected way. Raymond Turner and Christina Sadberry had literally been passing each other in the hallways at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth. The Sadberrys and the...
KLTV
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5 a.m. Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.
