Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings
Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday
Jack Grealish was in the spotlight again, but not for how he played in the opening game of the season against West Ham United but for reacting to a social media post
"I would" - Jamie Carragher delivers verdict on Liverpool's current crisis
Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on whether Jürgen Klopp’s side should sign a midfielder this transfer window. The Reds are in a mini-crisis with Curtis Jones, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined with injuries and Naby Keita only just returning to full fitness.
Opinion: Manchester City Are Everything Manchester United Were, And Maybe More
It's been five years since Manchester United have won a trophy, and as the Red's walked off the pitch to another chorus of boos on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City were getting ready to begin their defence of another title.
Manchester City close to deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko replacement
Manchester City are often consistent in doing their business early on in the transfer window, as was the case with this summer’s major investments Kalvin Phillips and Erling Braut Haaland. Yet after the first weekend of the Premier League season, Pep Guardiola is still waiting on a replacement for the departed Oleksandr Zinchenko.
“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star
Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs fourth-fastest women's 100m ever
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco. The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday. She has now run the third and...
Carabao Cup second round: Leicester City drawn at Stockport County and Tranmere host Newcastle
Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers. Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers. The second...
Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
Liverpool's incoming transfers were reportedly over, however, a reliable journalist has claimed that they yet may sign both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes. A disappointing 2-2 draw away to promoted side Fulham on Saturday has got the fanbase slightly worried with the lack of transfers made...
'I Think It Will Be City, Chelsea, Arsenal, And Tottenham' - Former Player Predicts Liverpool To Miss Out On Top Four
A former Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham player thinks Liverpool could miss out on a top-four spot in the Premier League this season.
Liverpool ace Thiago ‘out for six weeks with hamstring injury’ after limping off in Fulham draw in blow for Jurgen Klopp
LIVERPOOL will be without star midfielder Thiago for SIX WEEKS with a hamstring injury after the Spaniard limped off in the 2-2 draw at Fulham. Thiago lasted just 51 minutes into the new Premier League season before he was forced to come off injured. The 31-year-old was replaced by youngster...
Millie Bright: Chelsea defender signs new three-year-deal with the club
Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women's Super League champions for a further three years. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving player. Bright, who has 58...
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
Bernardo Silva lauds Manchester City's hunger for sustained silverware under Pep Guardiola
Bernardo Silva has lifted the lid on a prime factor that motivates Manchester City to constantly be on the hunt for success. Over time, it is likely that fans and pundits alike will come to the realization that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side are one of the greatest teams in the modern era.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea want De Jong and Aubameyang as Man Utd fight for Rabiot and Gakpo
Chelsea are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Frenkie de Jong, and the Blues are ready and waiting to sign both the Dutch midfielder and his Barcelona teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should they leave Spain during this transfer window.Chelsea have got loose agreements in place over personal terms for both players and are just waiting on Barcelona to give the green light to sell them, according to Sky Sports, while Spanish outlet Sport reports Chelsea are also closing in on a deal with Barca of around £68m for De Jong. The Times adds that De Jong would prefer Chelsea...
‘Firmino Can’t Be Starting Games’ - Ex-Premier League Striker Slams Jurgen Klopp for Not Starting Darwin Nunez
Liverpool could only salvage a point on the opening weekend against newly promoted Championship winners Fulham at Craven Cottage. Former Aston Villa frontman Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the Liverpool manager's decision to start Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez. Nunez replaced Firmino in the 50th minute, and eventually went...
Report: Manchester City Are Aware Bernardo Silva Wants To Join Barcelona
Bernardo Silva's proposed move to Barcelona is slowly becoming the saga of the summer, and Manchester City are now reportedly aware of the Portuguese midfielders desire to join the Spanish club. City know Bernardo would like to join Barca, but still won't sell him unless the fee is big.
Manchester United Fans Planning Walkout For Premier League Match Against Bitter Rivals Liverpool
Manchester United fans have had enough and are planning to leave Old Trafford empty when playing Liverpool at home, to send a clear message out to the Glazers.
Shaun Goater And Trevor Sinclair React To Erling Haaland's Manchester City Debut
Former Manchester City players Shaun Goater and Trevor Sinclair have both praised Erling Haaland following the Norwegian's goalscoring Premier League debut.
John Barnes Reveals His Liverpool 'Worries' Thanks To Manchester City's Erling Haaland Signing
Liverpool legend John Barnes has said that he is concerned for Liverpool's title chances due to Erling Haaland's strong start to the season.
