Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
'Unmanageable mold problem' | Lawsuits against SeaView Lofts owner highlight recent history of problems
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — According to recently filed lawsuits, a condemned apartment building in Newport News has an "unmanageable mold problem," in addition to already recorded safety issues inside the SeaView Lofts apartment complex. Friday, attorneys representing dozens of SeaView tenants filed both state and federal lawsuits against Ben...
Anti-theft device purchases increase in Hampton Roads
Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Hampton Roads. Auto shops are saying that they're seeing increased anti-theft purchases as the thefts continue.
More than 1,800 homes, businesses without power in Henrico’s East End
Over 1,800 homes and businesses are without power in Henrico's East End Wednesday afternoon.
Public hearing scheduled for apartment complex in Virginia Beach
On Wednesday, a public hearing will be held to discuss plans to build an apartment complex in the Princess Anne area, just down the street from Dam Neck Naval Base.
Live Updates: Flash Flood Warning for Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk
NORFOLK, Va. — An approaching cold front is causing some strong to severe storms to break out over Hampton Roads, and with the slow movement, they are also causing some flooding issues. Several cities in Hampton Roads are reporting storm damages and flooding on the roads. 13News Now's Sarah...
Williamsburg man dies after tree branch falls on moving car, Jamestown Road closed
A man in Williamsburg has died after a large tree branch fell on his vehicle as he was driving on Wednesday.
peninsulachronicle.com
1st Advantage Credit Union Hiring For A Variety Of Positions
The 1st Advantage Credit Union is seeking to fill various positions at many of its branch locations in Hampton Roads. On the Peninsula, 1st Advantage is looking for a consumer loan processor and a marketing analyst for its Kiln Creek location, 110 Cybernetics Way in Yorktown. The credit union also...
Business owners in, near near Military Circle Mall learn more about future plans
More information is coming to light for business owners in and near Military Circle Mall. They learned the mall will be torn down at the beginning of next year and they need to leave before then.
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Street Sweeping Schedule for Portsmouth Neighborhoods
The Department of Public Works announces the Street Sweeping schedule for Portsmouth neighborhoods in the chart below. This schedule is for August 15, 2022 through October 21, 2022. The Street Sweeping Program is part of the City’s Stormwater Management Plan. All City-maintained streets with curbs and gutters are swept three...
travelnowsmart.com
Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Locations
Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be restorative. That’s the reason that lots of vacationers are particularly drawn in to Virginia Beach. The hotel city’s ambience is simply among the lots of destinations. It additionally has an excellent eating scene. Start your early morning right by delighting...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Conditional Use Permit for car wash denied
Last night, City Council denied a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the construction and operation of a car wash facility at 10907 & 10911 Warwick Boulevard. The proposal was for a 3,887-square-foot tunnel car wash building with 20 parking spaces, 16 of which were with vacuum units. There was concern among Council that this use would significantly impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with additional traffic to the non-signalized intersection at Warwick Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and noise from the equipment and vacuum islands. Additionally, as an automotive use, the proposed car wash is not consistent with the One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. City Council’s denial of the request is in line with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial. Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) approvedThe FY 2023-2027 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) is an $847.9 million financial plan that includes projects supported by the General Fund ($643.9 million) and by User-Fee funds ($204 million). The proposed CIP reflects substantial investment in transportation infrastructure; community development and redevelopment; schools; public buildings; parks and recreation; mission-critical equipment and apparatus; and waterworks, sanitary sewer, and stormwater systems.
windsorweekly.com
Charter: Fiber damage to blame for internet interruptions
A “third party” was responsible for damaging Charter Communications’ fiber optic network and the resulting internet service interruptions Western Tidewater residents experienced this morning and afternoon, according to Charter spokesman Scott Pryzwansky. The intermittent internet outages spanned from Isle of Wight County to the cities of Suffolk...
Driver dies in crash on I-64 in James City County
The local commonwealth's attorney's office will review a crash that killed a man Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 in James City County.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
Man killed in vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County, VSP says
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in James City County Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. The crash happened in the westbound direction of the interstate around the line of James City County and New Kent. Virginia state troopers were dispatched just after 7 a.m.
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
WJLA
Over 165,000 pairs of fake diabetic socks from Turkey seized from Virginia port
NORFOLK, Va. (7News) — Thousands of diabetic socks from Turkey were seized from the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, Va. on July 29, according to a release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Diabetic socks are specialty socks that are non-elastic to reduce pressure and swelling, that eliminate the...
Virginia landlords to pay $225,000 for alleged SCRA violations
The Justice Department announced today that two Virginia landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 in order to resolve allegations that they mistreated military tenants at their properties in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach fatal crash involving one pedestrian
The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 4800 block of Baxter Road Saturday morning.
