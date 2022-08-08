ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Real Estate
Newport News, VA
Business
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
peninsulachronicle.com

1st Advantage Credit Union Hiring For A Variety Of Positions

The 1st Advantage Credit Union is seeking to fill various positions at many of its branch locations in Hampton Roads. On the Peninsula, 1st Advantage is looking for a consumer loan processor and a marketing analyst for its Kiln Creek location, 110 Cybernetics Way in Yorktown. The credit union also...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Colony#Apartment Complex#Business Industry#Linus Business#Newport News Sells#S L Nusbaum Realty#Colony Square Court#Llc#Colony Square Apartments
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Street Sweeping Schedule for Portsmouth Neighborhoods

The Department of Public Works announces the Street Sweeping schedule for Portsmouth neighborhoods in the chart below. This schedule is for August 15, 2022 through October 21, 2022. The Street Sweeping Program is part of the City’s Stormwater Management Plan. All City-maintained streets with curbs and gutters are swept three...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
travelnowsmart.com

Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Locations

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be restorative. That’s the reason that lots of vacationers are particularly drawn in to Virginia Beach. The hotel city’s ambience is simply among the lots of destinations. It additionally has an excellent eating scene. Start your early morning right by delighting...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Conditional Use Permit for car wash denied

Last night, City Council denied a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the construction and operation of a car wash facility at 10907 & 10911 Warwick Boulevard. The proposal was for a 3,887-square-foot tunnel car wash building with 20 parking spaces, 16 of which were with vacuum units. There was concern among Council that this use would significantly impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with additional traffic to the non-signalized intersection at Warwick Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and noise from the equipment and vacuum islands. Additionally, as an automotive use, the proposed car wash is not consistent with the One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. City Council’s denial of the request is in line with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial. Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) approvedThe FY 2023-2027 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) is an $847.9 million financial plan that includes projects supported by the General Fund ($643.9 million) and by User-Fee funds ($204 million). The proposed CIP reflects substantial investment in transportation infrastructure; community development and redevelopment; schools; public buildings; parks and recreation; mission-critical equipment and apparatus; and waterworks, sanitary sewer, and stormwater systems.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
windsorweekly.com

Charter: Fiber damage to blame for internet interruptions

A “third party” was responsible for damaging Charter Communications’ fiber optic network and the resulting internet service interruptions Western Tidewater residents experienced this morning and afternoon, according to Charter spokesman Scott Pryzwansky. The intermittent internet outages spanned from Isle of Wight County to the cities of Suffolk...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy