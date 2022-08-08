Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota first responders endorse Amendment D
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- South Dakota’s first responders are joining the campaign to expand Medicaid by supporting the passage of Constitutional Amendment “D”. Amy Marsh is with the state EMS Association. Marsh says Medicaid expansion is critical for health care in rural areas. Marsh says state voters should approve...
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
kscj.com
NOEM CRITICIZES RAID ON TRUMP’S HOME
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS SPEAKING OUT AGAINST THE FBI RAID ON FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP’S HOME,. NOEM ISSUED A STATEMENT CALLING THE RAID ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HOME AN UNPRECEDENTED POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT. NOEM SAYS THEY’VE BEEN AFTER TRUMP AS A CANDIDATE, AS...
South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security
Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
drgnews.com
South Dakota FFA members named national proficiency finalists
South Dakota FFA members are being recognized for hard work and career success through the National FFA Proficiency Award program. Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward future careers. Nationally there are 45 award areas, ranging from Fruit Production to Beef and Swine Entrepreneurship.
sdpb.org
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, landowners in several South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions, the company being a proposed CO2 pipeline project in South Dakota, and I-Team reporter Beth Warden also discusses the rising tensions surrounding the project.
KOAT 7
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to headline Mark Ronchetti rally
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at and headline a rally in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The rally will be held on Aug. 14 and begins at 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad.
midnightsunak.com
Alaska conservatives launch group to encourage ‘yes’ vote on constitutional convention
A group of conservative Alaskans, headed by a leading member of the Alaska Republican Party, has formed a new campaign organization intended to encourage Alaskans to call a constitutional convention and allow sweeping changes in the way Alaska runs its government, sets its budget and regulates the lives of its residents.
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
drgnews.com
Nursing home in Armour to close; Joins ranks of Mobridge, Ipswich, others closed in past five years
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced this week (Aug. 9, 2022) the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With...
dakotanewsnow.com
Nursing Home to close in Armour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
drgnews.com
USDA NASS to survey South Dakota farmers about small grain production
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 32 states, including South Dakota, for its 2022 County Agricultural Production Survey (CAPS) for small grains. The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and yield and production of small grains crops...
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 21 new deaths among Alaska residents. One was in February of this year, and the rest were from May through July. Over...
hubcityradio.com
Federal officials rolling out plan for charging network for electric vehicles in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Department of Transportation Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan is the plan submitted to federal officials outlining how South Dakota plans to roll out a charging network for E-Vs. Director of Planning and Engineering Mike Behm says some auto makers are looking to provide some charging infrastructure.
kotatv.com
Amber Alert: Missing children believed to be in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Canadian children, Luna, 7; and Hunter Potts, 8, are believed to be traveling in South Dakota with their non-custodial mother Leah Potts and Benjamin M. Moore, the companion of Leah Potts. It is believed that Moore and the two children are traveling in a...
drgnews.com
Pierre TF Riggs Chapter 6441 named South Dakota Tri-M Chapter of the Year for 2021-2022
The National Association for Music Education has selected the Pierre TF Riggs Tri-M Chapter as the South Dakota Chapter of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Advisor Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen says the National Chapter of the Year Program is designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage Chapter Officers to perform their duties properly and increase awareness and interest in what other Tri-M® chapters are doing.
