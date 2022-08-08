ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB odds: How to Bet Cubs-Reds Field of Dreams Game

MLB's homage to one of the most popular baseball movies will take place Thursday when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play in the MLB at Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs-Reds game between National League Central Division rivals will be shown on FOX (7:15 p.m. ET).
DYERSVILLE, IA
Betting at the bowling alley

Ohioans will soon be able to take an over on the Buckeyes while shopping for groceries, or book a parlay in between bowling frames. Driving the news: As of Aug. 5, more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, bowling alleys and even grocery stores across the state had applied to host sports betting kiosks, per the Ohio Lottery.
Franmil Reyes making Cubs debut Tuesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes will be the designated hitter and bat fifth on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Reyes will make his Cubs debut on Tuesday night after being added to the active roster earlier in the day. Nelson Velazquez is out of the lineup after serving as the Cubs' DH in Monday's series opener.
Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before

St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lindor scores 3 more, Mets thump Reds for 6th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored three runs, tying a franchise record by crossing the plate in 13 consecutive games, and the New York Mets breezed to their sixth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Lindor finished 2 for 3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI total to 82, matching Jose Reyes in 2006 for the most by a Mets shortstop. “I’ve got to soak that in, that’s pretty cool,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “The team’s been around a long time. When you start saying that, that gets your attention.” Lindor reached the mark in his 111th game, 42 fewer than Reyes played in 2006.
