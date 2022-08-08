NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored three runs, tying a franchise record by crossing the plate in 13 consecutive games, and the New York Mets breezed to their sixth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Lindor finished 2 for 3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI total to 82, matching Jose Reyes in 2006 for the most by a Mets shortstop. “I’ve got to soak that in, that’s pretty cool,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “The team’s been around a long time. When you start saying that, that gets your attention.” Lindor reached the mark in his 111th game, 42 fewer than Reyes played in 2006.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO