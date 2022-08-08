Read full article on original website
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 8/8/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Mariners prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon goes to the bump for the Yankees, while Logan Gilbert starts for the Mariners. Jameson Taillon has a 3.96 ERA. That ERA was 2.30 on June...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: How to Bet Cubs-Reds Field of Dreams Game
MLB's homage to one of the most popular baseball movies will take place Thursday when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play in the MLB at Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs-Reds game between National League Central Division rivals will be shown on FOX (7:15 p.m. ET).
MLB Won’t Host Game at ‘Field of Dreams’ Site in 2023, per Report
The Reds and Cubs will play in Iowa on Thursday, but the league isn't planning to schedule a return next year.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign injury prone bullpen arm Joey Gerber to offer depth down the stretch
The New York Yankees have been struggling in the pitching department the past few weeks, ever since Michael King suffered a fractured right elbow. The bullpen has lacked consistency despite trading for Scott Effross, formally of the Chicago Cubs, and acquiring Lou Trivino in the trade that brought Frankie Montas from Oakland to New York.
Betting at the bowling alley
Ohioans will soon be able to take an over on the Buckeyes while shopping for groceries, or book a parlay in between bowling frames. Driving the news: As of Aug. 5, more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, bowling alleys and even grocery stores across the state had applied to host sports betting kiosks, per the Ohio Lottery.
Dallas Braden talks about lineup chemistry and why the Padres are still in it
The Padres had a tough weekend against the Dodgers. What does a former major league pitcher think about the position the Padres are in? Former Oakland A’s pitcher, Dallas Braden, joined Gwynn & Chris to talk about the Padres big trade.
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes making Cubs debut Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes will be the designated hitter and bat fifth on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Reyes will make his Cubs debut on Tuesday night after being added to the active roster earlier in the day. Nelson Velazquez is out of the lineup after serving as the Cubs' DH in Monday's series opener.
Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before
St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lindor scores 3 more, Mets thump Reds for 6th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored three runs, tying a franchise record by crossing the plate in 13 consecutive games, and the New York Mets breezed to their sixth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Lindor finished 2 for 3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI total to 82, matching Jose Reyes in 2006 for the most by a Mets shortstop. “I’ve got to soak that in, that’s pretty cool,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “The team’s been around a long time. When you start saying that, that gets your attention.” Lindor reached the mark in his 111th game, 42 fewer than Reyes played in 2006.
