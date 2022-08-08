ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

96.7 The River

Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]

WJON's Small Town series continues with the focus this time on Duelm. Duelm is an unincorporated community in St. George Township in Benton County south and west of Foley. The community is located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Busy Downtown Sauk Rapids Railroad Crossing Closed

SAUK RAPIDS -- A busy downtown Sauk Rapids railroad crossing has been closed for the week. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has closed the crossing at 1st Street South for some maintenance work. It is expected to be closed until Friday of this week. There is a detour marked which...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction

WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm

WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Pierz Car Show Drone [WATCH]

The Pierz commercial club has been hosting a car the first Thursday of each month this summer. The last one for the year is scheduled for Thursday September 1st. The event is held on Main Street in Pierz and registration is free with a chance to play games and win prizes. The event is called the Pierz Rock, Roll & Stroll.
PIERZ, MN
96.7 The River

Farmers Asked To Scout For Corn Tar Spot

UNDATED -- Area farmers should be aware of a new threat to their corn crop. The University of Minnesota Extension is asking farmers to scout their corn for tar spot. This new corn disease was first detected in Minnesota in 2019, and has been found as far North as Stearns and Benton County.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Voters In Albany School District Pass Referendum

ALBANY -- Voters in the Albany school district approved a bond referendum during Tuesday's primary election. Residents in the district went to the polls to vote on the nearly $17-million referendum with 1,272 yes votes (59%) and 881 no votes (41%). The money from the referendum will be used to...
ALBANY, MN
96.7 The River

Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
96.7 The River

Waite Park Police Looking for Missing Teenager

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park police are asking for your help as they look for a missing teenager. Seventeen-year-old Romairo Lucas-Gomez was last seen on July 3rd at his home in Waite Park. He was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt. All of his personal belonging are...
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

Morrison County Investigating Burglary Near Hillman

HILLMAN -- Authorities in Morrison County are asking for your help in a recent burglary. Sheriff Shawn Larsen says sometime between Wednesday and Saturday the suspect(s) broke into a garage on Skyview Road, about five miles north of Hillman. Larsen says several items were stolen including a 1980's Mustang OMC...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Melrose Referendum Fails By 141 Votes

MELROSE -- A bond referendum in the Melrose school district has failed by 141 votes. Residents in the Melrose school district went to the polls Tuesday and voted down the referendum with 1,170 no votes and 1,029 yes votes. The district was seeking $29.94 million to help pay for upgrades...
MELROSE, MN
96.7 The River

South Haven Man Charged After Police Chase Friday

ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man faces felony charges after an incident Friday night that included threats and a police chase. Thirty-two-year-old Kurtis Grossinger is charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count each of fleeing police and DWI. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called...
