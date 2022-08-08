ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
Washington Examiner

Egypt frets as Ethiopia's mega dam prepares to come online

As Ethiopia raced to complete work on the largest dam in Africa last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi vowed his country will not stand to lose "one drop of water" from the Nile River that has been its lifeblood for millennia. As Ethiopia readies to finish work on the...
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Italian navy should blockade Libya to stop migrants crossing the Med by boat, says far-right favourite to become country's next PM as critics accuse her of promoting 'act of war'

The founder of a far-right Italian party and frontrunner to be the country's next leader has called for a blockade of Libya to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, wants the Italian navy to blockade the north African coast so that all migrants can be screened before leaving to ascertain whether they are genuine refugees.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algeria#Ennahar Tv#Capsized#Cairo#African#Reuters
Reuters

WW2 bomb revealed in drought-hit waters of Italy's River Po

BORGO VIRGILIO, Italy, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy's River Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged World War Two bomb.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Canadian Police Arrest 22 in Crackdown on Gun and Drug Smugglers

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian police arrested 22 people, seized 27 handguns and drugs worth C$1.3 million ($1 million) during a 10-month investigation into a gun- and drug-trafficking network operating in Canada and the United States, authorities said on Wednesday. The seized guns were obtained illegally and with criminal intent, Ontario...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

13,000 migrants have crossed Channel since Rwanda plan announced, figures show

More than 13,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel since Priti Patel announced her plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, new figures show.According to the Ministry of Defence, 176 people made the crossing on five small boats on Sunday, bringing the total to 13,016 since April 14.It brings the total number of people who have crossed the English Channel so far this year to 18,284.Photographs taken on Monday morning showed another group of migrants, clad in life jackets and face masks, being brought into Dover by Border Force officials.A number of children and babies wrapped in light blue blankets,...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Death toll from attack on Mali soldiers rises to 42: army

Forty-two Malian soldiers died in an attack at the weekend by suspected jihadists, the army said Wednesday in a document naming the fatalities, revising an earlier figure of 21 dead. On Monday, the army had said 17 soldiers and four civilians had died.
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

UAE Overturns Prison Sentence for Former Khashoggi Attorney

The Emirati judicial department and a lawyer say the United Arab Emirates has overturned a three-year prison sentence for an American citizen who had represented the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, killed at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Israel-Gaza: Nine-year-old Gazan recalls fear as Israeli strike hit

Nine-year-old Leen Matar was rescued from the rubble as her neighbourhood came under Israeli attack, the Reuters news agency has reported. She describes how she said her final prayers, fearing she would die. At least 46 Palestinians were killed in the three-day violence that began with Israel hitting Palestinian Islamic...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

The High Price of a Sri Lankan Family's Bid to Flee Crisis

KUDAMADUWELLA, Sri Lanka (Reuters) - As anarchy gripped the Sri Lankan city of Colombo in May, Meenu Mekala and Nirosh Ravindra gambled their family's life savings on a two-week, 4,700-km voyage aboard a rusting trawler with their two young sons. The decision ended in ruin. Meenu, a Buddhist, and Nirosh,...
INDIA
US News and World Report

Egyptian Mediators Propose Gaza Truce as of 1900 GMT, Source Says

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian mediators have proposed a Gaza truce that would take effect at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Sunday, an Egyptian security source said, adding that Israel had agreed while Cairo was still seeking a Palestinian response. There was no immediate confirmation from Israel or Palestinian Islamist Jihad...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinian Gunmen in Battle; Two Teens Killed in Clashes

NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian militant commander and another fighter in a gunbattle in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the military said, triggering further clashes in which Palestinians said two teens were killed in separate incidents. Israeli forces surrounded the house of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi,...
MILITARY
NBC News

Three Palestinian militants killed in West Bank days after Gaza ceasefire

Israeli forces carried out an operation in the West Bank on Tuesday that killed alleged Palestinian militant Ibrahim al-Nabulsi just days after a ceasefire ended three days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza. Israel says al-Nabulsi barricaded him inside his house with other militants before exchanging gunfire with Israeli soldiers.Aug. 9, 2022.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Beluga Whale That Strayed Into River Seine Euthanised During Rescue

SAINT-PIERRE-LA-GARENNE, France (Reuters) -An ailing beluga whale that strayed into the River Seine died on Wednesday during an attempt to return it to the sea off northern France, authorities said. Rescue divers overnight guided the whale into a net before a crane lifted it from the river in an operation...
