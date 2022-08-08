ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Training Camp: A look at the week ahead

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns started their training camp on July 27th with players reporting at least a day ahead. Since then, a bunch of seemingly minor injuries, and two major to WR Isaiah Weston and DE Stephen Weatherly, have hit quite often.

Obviously, the discipline process for QB Deshaun Watson continues to linger as former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey prepares to hear the NFL’s appeal.

This weekend, RB Kareem Hunt caused a bit of a stir with a trade request that was quickly denied.

Finally, the players get a chance to prepare to hit people other than their own teammates with the first preseason game kicking off this week. Here are a few things we are looking forward to between Monday, 8/8, and Friday’s game on 8/12:

Watson Decision

Harvey’s ruling will be binding whenever it comes unless/until Watson files and federal lawsuit and gets an injunction.

Most expect Harvey to rule this week. There can be no new information or a trial process. All that can be reviewed are the facts of the case that Judge Sue Robinson confirmed along with the appeal and the NFLPA’s response to the appeal.

If Watson is suspended for the entire season, that will likely begin immediately unless Harvey makes a special exception. The quarterback would have to leave training camp and not return until reinstated by the league.

More Hunt Fallout?

Hunt’s return to full practice may have been the end of the drama or just due to HC Kevin Stefanski requiring everyone to fully practice. Either way, we wait to see if there is any other fallout from Hunt’s trade request.

The Cleveland native is generally very talkative, will he speak to the media soon regarding his desires?

Practice Schedule

The Browns have the following practice schedule this week on the way toward their first preseason game:

  • Monday: No practice
  • Tuesday: Practice at 2 PM
  • Wednesday: Practice closed to fans
  • Thursday: No practice

Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns kick off their preseason slate of action on Friday night at 7 PM versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags played in the Hall of Fame game but didn’t have many of their key players active.

Will that change Friday?

The Browns are likely to play it cautious with their team throughout the preseason but fans can look forward to seeing a bunch of the new additions flying around the field.

