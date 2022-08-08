Read full article on original website
Related
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
First Alert Forecast: Humid, chance for pop-up storms
Hot, humid and a few pop-ups. That's the story through this weekend. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but feeling more like the mid 90s during peak heating.A few spotty showers and storms will develop this afternoon into the evening. A lot of places won't see one, but expect some downpours where they do form. Activity will dwindle after sunset. It'll be another muggy night with lows in the 70s.Sweat and repeat on Sunday! Temps will be a bit higher tomorrow with "feels like" temps approaching 100 for inland locations. Once again, another round of scattered pop-ups later in the day.This summery pattern will continue into next week until a front finally ushers in a drier and more comfortable air mass Thursday into Friday.No day is a washout and many spots will stay dry - we can't stress enough that enough. But be prepared for an interruption and head indoors if storms do pop up. Stay cool and have a great weekend!
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
FOXBusiness
Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows
Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Cold Fronts with Rainfall and Strong Winds to Batter Southern Western Australia in the First Week of August
Cold fronts have been forecasted to cause wet and windy weather in the southern part of Western Australia state during next week starting Monday, August 1. Australian meteorologists forecasted that the weather system will bring strong winds, rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions in the said region. The Australian Government's Bureau...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
Video Shows 'Mothership' Storm Hovering Over Northwest
Storm chasers on Friday released stunning footage of a massive "mothership" storm cloud hovering over the Northwest part of the United States. The video was captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 p.m. local time by storm chaser Shelly Heinrichs, who is based in the neighboring province of Manitoba, Canada. Heinrichs shared the footage on Twitter where it has been viewed a little over 186,000 times as of Monday afternoon.
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England
“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest
AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
Heat, severe storms start week's weather across much of the country
A jet stream is expected to move south and pull cooler, less humid air with it as it moves across the Great Lakes and then through the Ohio Valley into the Northeast by Friday.
Rain chances increase today
The rain is not easing up. “Tuesday brings more showers and t-storms through midday and the afternoon. Some t-storms will be heavy enough that we need to watch for localized street flooding, but nothing it too far out of the norm
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
natureworldnews.com
One More Bout of Thunderstorms for Washington DC Area on Friday Before Weekend of 100-Degree Heat Index
As the oppressive heat and humidity are predicted to reach a heat index of 100 degrees over the weekend, the Washington, D.C., the area is forecasted to see more thunderstorms on Friday. Due to the possibility of a storm and the heat, Storm Team 4 has issued a weather alert.
Prolonged US heat winds down as storms move through eastern Kentucky, Appalachia
The prolonged heat wave that has impacted large portions of the country will be winding down over the course of the next several days. However, on Tuesday, some final heat remains for millions in the Pacific Northwest and in the Northeast. High temperatures will largely climb into the mid-90s, which...
Forecasters double down on warning of busy Atlantic hurricane season
Government weather gurus have updated their Atlantic hurricane season predictions, and chances remain high that it's going to be unusually active this year. Driving the news: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made predictions Thursday that six to 10 hurricanes will form in the Atlantic Ocean by the end of November.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week
A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
Comments / 0