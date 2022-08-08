Washington — Senate Republicans on Sunday blocked a $35 monthly cap on the cost of insulin in the private market from being included in Democrats' economic tax and spending package, voting down an amendment to the measure during a marathon session leading up to what Democrats hope will be final passage of the bill.The Senate on Saturday night began consideration of more than 30 amendments to the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats' $700 billion legislation that aims to combat climate change, raise taxes on large corporations and address rising health care costs.Amid the proposed changes to the plan was to set...

