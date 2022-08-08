ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
Key News Network

Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer

Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
DOWNEY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Obtains Injunctions Against Landlords in Section 8 Voucher Discrimination Lawsuit

Judgment requires landlords to accept voucher, pay $20,000 in restitution. The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office has obtained a stipulated judgment and injunctions against three local landlords in a lawsuit where the City alleged the landlords refused to allow a low-income tenant the right to use her Section 8 Housing Choice voucher. The voucher represented rental assistance offered to help the tenant, Liliana Dasic, stay in the home she had been in for 25 years.
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenanow.com

$20,000 Reward in Iran Moreno Case Extended

Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. Moreno was shot and killed while playing video games at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
2urbangirls.com

Former Compton city attorney running for office

POMONA, Calif. – A former Compton city attorney has pulled papers to run for office. Damon Brown has placed his name up for consideration for the Pomona School Board leading Compton residents to believe he never qualified for his previous position. “It was always believed he was appointed because...
COMPTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Administrative Review in McClain Shooting Still Ongoing

An administrative review into a local officer involved in the fatal 2020 shooting of Pasadena resident Anthony McClain is still ongoing according to City Manager Cynthia Kurtz. Kurtz earlier said the investigation was scheduled to be completed in July, but declined to speculate Monday night on when the inquiry would...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village. It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Huntington Health
Canyon News

Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home

SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenanow.com

More Funding For HOPE Team on Monday’s Consent Calendar

As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will vote to authorize the City Manager to increase a contract with Union Station Homeless Services by $199,000 for additional HOPE Team street outreach funding. Pasadena police Homeless Outreach and Psychological Evaluation units (HOPE) consist of police officers who partner...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Recreation and Parks Commission Approves Installation of Memorial Bench and Plaque in the Arroyo Seco for Road Collision Victim Theo Emerson

The Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday approved the installation of a memorial and plaque in the Arroyo Seco in honor of Theodore “Theo” Emerson, a nine-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car collision in July 2021. Jane and Alex Emerson, Theodore’s parents, submitted a proposal...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pasadenanow.com

Police Remind Drivers to Be Extra Careful As Thousands of Pasadena Unified Students Head Back School Thursday

As students head back to the classroom this week, Pasadena police plan extra patrols near schools and alerted local drivers to slow down and be vigilant for children. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Pasadena Police Department Lieutenant Sam de Sylva said. “Pick-up and drop-off times can be hectic, but it’s important to be patient and stay safe as children are getting to and from school.”
PASADENA, CA
San Diego Channel

Orange County doctor arrested, accused of poisoning husband

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested an Orange County doctor on suspicion of poisoning her husband. Irvine Police say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month. The man had...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
RadarOnline

Southern California Dermatologist Accused Of Poisoning Her Husband

Police in Southern California arrested a dermatologist suspected of poisoning her husband of 10 years over the course of a month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 4, the spouse of Yue Yu, 45, went to authorities in Irvine and told them he believed she was poisoning him because he had fallen ill, WFLA reported.The man then provided detectives with video evidence to allegedly back up his claims, police said.According to law enforcement officials, the man suffered internal injuries, but he is expected to survive.Yu was being held on $30,000 bail.Mission Viejo's Providence Mission Hospital, where the suspect sees patients, said they are cooperating with the investigation, according to WFLA.“The incident is a domestic matter which occurred in Irvine and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients,” hospital officials said, according to the Orange County Register.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy