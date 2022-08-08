Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer
Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Obtains Injunctions Against Landlords in Section 8 Voucher Discrimination Lawsuit
Judgment requires landlords to accept voucher, pay $20,000 in restitution. The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office has obtained a stipulated judgment and injunctions against three local landlords in a lawsuit where the City alleged the landlords refused to allow a low-income tenant the right to use her Section 8 Housing Choice voucher. The voucher represented rental assistance offered to help the tenant, Liliana Dasic, stay in the home she had been in for 25 years.
pasadenanow.com
$20,000 Reward in Iran Moreno Case Extended
Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. Moreno was shot and killed while playing video games at...
2urbangirls.com
Former Compton city attorney running for office
POMONA, Calif. – A former Compton city attorney has pulled papers to run for office. Damon Brown has placed his name up for consideration for the Pomona School Board leading Compton residents to believe he never qualified for his previous position. “It was always believed he was appointed because...
Santa Clarita Radio
Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Use Of Outdated Procedures, Could Affect Recall Success
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Campaign claimed Los Angeles County officials are not following current signature verification laws — instead using older and stricter guidelines. On Monday, the Recall Gascón Campaign released a statement claiming that the Los Angeles County Registrar is not following updated guidelines when...
pasadenanow.com
Administrative Review in McClain Shooting Still Ongoing
An administrative review into a local officer involved in the fatal 2020 shooting of Pasadena resident Anthony McClain is still ongoing according to City Manager Cynthia Kurtz. Kurtz earlier said the investigation was scheduled to be completed in July, but declined to speculate Monday night on when the inquiry would...
foxla.com
3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village. It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running...
Canyon News
Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home
SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
pasadenanow.com
More Funding For HOPE Team on Monday’s Consent Calendar
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will vote to authorize the City Manager to increase a contract with Union Station Homeless Services by $199,000 for additional HOPE Team street outreach funding. Pasadena police Homeless Outreach and Psychological Evaluation units (HOPE) consist of police officers who partner...
theavtimes.com
Judge denies re-sentencing bid for Palmdale mother convicted in toddler’s death
A judge Monday rejected a bid for re-sentencing by a Palmdale woman convicted of second-degree murder for the 2014 death of her toddler, who lingered in a vegetative state for more than a month after being beaten by her live-in boyfriend. In a 28-page written ruling, Superior Court Judge Daviann...
pasadenanow.com
Recreation and Parks Commission Approves Installation of Memorial Bench and Plaque in the Arroyo Seco for Road Collision Victim Theo Emerson
The Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday approved the installation of a memorial and plaque in the Arroyo Seco in honor of Theodore “Theo” Emerson, a nine-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car collision in July 2021. Jane and Alex Emerson, Theodore’s parents, submitted a proposal...
pasadenanow.com
Police Remind Drivers to Be Extra Careful As Thousands of Pasadena Unified Students Head Back School Thursday
As students head back to the classroom this week, Pasadena police plan extra patrols near schools and alerted local drivers to slow down and be vigilant for children. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Pasadena Police Department Lieutenant Sam de Sylva said. “Pick-up and drop-off times can be hectic, but it’s important to be patient and stay safe as children are getting to and from school.”
Woman charged with murder in deadly Windsor Hills collision
Murder charges were announced Monday for the woman accused of causing the deadly Windsor Hills collision on Thursday that killed six people - including an infant and pregnant woman -and injured several people.
pasadenanow.com
La Cañada Flintridge Businessman Ordered to Pay More Than $24 Million to Cousins in Abuse Case
A civil jury has found that the founder of the multimillion-dollar real estate business Kobeissi Properties in La Cañada Flintridge sexually abused his cousins when they were children and awarded the now-adult brothers who filed the lawsuit more than $12 million each for past and future pain and suffering.
San Diego Channel
Orange County doctor arrested, accused of poisoning husband
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested an Orange County doctor on suspicion of poisoning her husband. Irvine Police say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month. The man had...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
Southern California Dermatologist Accused Of Poisoning Her Husband
Police in Southern California arrested a dermatologist suspected of poisoning her husband of 10 years over the course of a month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 4, the spouse of Yue Yu, 45, went to authorities in Irvine and told them he believed she was poisoning him because he had fallen ill, WFLA reported.The man then provided detectives with video evidence to allegedly back up his claims, police said.According to law enforcement officials, the man suffered internal injuries, but he is expected to survive.Yu was being held on $30,000 bail.Mission Viejo's Providence Mission Hospital, where the suspect sees patients, said they are cooperating with the investigation, according to WFLA.“The incident is a domestic matter which occurred in Irvine and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients,” hospital officials said, according to the Orange County Register.
