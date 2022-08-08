Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Lena Kennedy Addresses City Council on Monday
Fallen City Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy addressed the Pasadena City Council on Monday. John Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. “As we continue to reel with the loss of our friend...
Political Gumbo: On Rent And That Administrative Review
Interesting discussion on the rent control initiative at last night’s City Council meeting. Here’s the long and short of it. The Council decided not to take a stance on the initiative after hearing from a couple of consultants during the meeting. The rent control folks want to amend...
Miller, Bailey, McKenzie, Stammer Qualify for School Board Races
Pasadena Unified Board of Education races continue to take shape as more candidates qualify for the pending election. As of Wednesday morning, five candidates have qualified for four seats. In District 1, Rita Miller has qualified for the election. So far, incumbent Kim Kenne has not turned in the necessary...
City Commission Names New Pocket Park on South Altadena Drive ‘Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park’
On Tuesday Pasadena’s Recreation and Parks Commission approved a recommendation to name the park at 140 South Altadena Drive which will be completed this fall as “Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park.”. The park is built within the grounds of the Lamanda Park Branch Library. Once completed, the pocket...
City Council Votes to Remain Neutral on Rent Control Initiative
The City Council voted unanimously to remain neutral on a charter amendment rent control measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot. Mayor Victor Gordo recused himself from the conversation to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. “We would still be in the majority if...
Sister of Late Councilmember Kennedy to Address Council on Monday
Fallen Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy will address the City Council on Monday. John J. Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. Last week, Kennedy’s nephews Chris Morey and Jonathan Kennedy opened the...
City Council Approves Resolutions Placing Rent Control Measure on November Ballot
The City Council on Monday adopted all three resolutions related a Charter Amendment Rent Control Measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot. All Councilmembers voted for the approval of the resolutions except for Mayor Victor Gordo, who recused himself from the voting. The first resolution formally...
More Funding For HOPE Team on Monday’s Consent Calendar
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will vote to authorize the City Manager to increase a contract with Union Station Homeless Services by $199,000 for additional HOPE Team street outreach funding. Pasadena police Homeless Outreach and Psychological Evaluation units (HOPE) consist of police officers who partner...
Monday Morning Bullpen: Rent Control Front and Center
Monday’s City Council agenda is heavy on rent control. The City Council will receive a report on the rent control initiative that will appear on the November ballot. Local rent control advocates collected more than 15.000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot. According to Monday’s agenda, the City...
Development Plans for Side-By-Side Properties With Pair of 3-to-5 Story Buildings Goes Before Planning Commission Wednesday
Pasadena’s Planning Commission will go over an application by Summerhill Apartment Communities Investments, LLC, for a Planned Development (PD) District, to facilitate the development of a mixed-use project on two adjacent parcels: 444 N. Fair Oaks Ave., as Parcel A, and 425 N. Raymond Ave. as Parcel B. The...
LA County Puts Cannabis Business Tax Measure on November Ballot
Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to come before the...
Recreation and Parks Commission Approves Installation of Memorial Bench and Plaque in the Arroyo Seco for Road Collision Victim Theo Emerson
The Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday approved the installation of a memorial and plaque in the Arroyo Seco in honor of Theodore “Theo” Emerson, a nine-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car collision in July 2021. Jane and Alex Emerson, Theodore’s parents, submitted a proposal...
City Council Could Take a Stance on Rent Control Initiative
The Pasadena City Council is expected to provide direction Monday to city staff as to whether the Council will take a position in support of or in opposition to — or remain neutral —on a Charter Amendment Rent Control Measure that has qualified for the November 2022 General Election ballot.
Council to Vote on $2.5 Million Loan to the Pasadena Center Operating Company as Part of Consent Calendar
The Pasadena Center Operating Company could soon receive a loan from the city to fund capital improvement projects. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Adutorium and the Convention Center. The City Council will vote on the $2.5 million, 10-year loan on Monday. The loan would be used for future PCOC...
Last Day for Property Owners to Submit Bids For Bad Weather Shelter in City
Property owners, landlords, non-profit and community-based organizations in Pasadena have until 3 p.m. on Monday to submit bids for renting their site to be used as a winter shelter location in the city. The 2022-2023 Winter Shelter Program provides an opportunity to earn by renting out property to be used...
SPUSD Welcomes New Educators
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) welcomed 25 new certificated staff members during a New Educator Orientation held in the boardroom at the District office. SPUSD Board members Patricia Martinez-Miller and Karissa Adams, along with Superintendent Geoff Yantz and District leadership team members, extended a...
31,000 Locals Sign Up for Pasadena Water and Power’s New Customer Information System Portal
Pasadena Water and Power has rolled out a new Customer Information System, which replaces the utility’s aging customer billing system and features a customer portal allowing customers to directly access online services and account information. The new system allows customers to register for services online, enroll in paperless billing,...
Memorable Music, Favorites and Show Tunes, On the Patio with Bob & Don
Pianist Bob Lipson and singer Don Snyder will be entertaining folks once again on Music on the Patio with Bob and Don, this Thursday, Aug. 11. It will be another informal afternoon of memorable music featuring your favorite standards and show tunes. The event is free to attend. Registration is...
Guest Essay | Dr. Elizabeth Pomeroy, School Board President | Pasadena Unified School District Opening Day 2022: A Letter to Families and Community
Opening Day! there’s something magical about those words. What is it? A promise of new beginnings, a return to something we have loved in the past, a launch, a shimmering mixture of anticipation, anxiety, and a touch of moxie. Thursday, August 11 is Opening Day for about 15,000 students...
St. Rita School to Hold Randy Davies Field Dedication on August 20
Rita School will host Randy Davies Field Dedication on Saturday August 20, after 5:00 p.m. Mass. Come celebrate the occasion with St. Rita School Administrators, Teachers and students! All are welcome!. Featuring Chiquita Bonita Food, Drinks, Kona Ice, Jumper Slide and DJ!. RSVP by Wednesday, August 17 to garcia@st-ritaschool.org. St....
