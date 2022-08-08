ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 12 Best Breathable Shoes for Sweaty Feet

So many of us have sweaty feet at least occasionally. They can be caused by myriad factors, including being on your feet all day, stress, poor hygiene and wearing nonbreathable footwear. Podiatrists say one of the best ways to manage sweaty feet is by changing up your footwear. After talking...
10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a […]
Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
J.Lo's Ballet Flats Are About to Take Fall Style by Storm — Shop Our Favorite Lookalikes Starting at $20

Click here to read the full article. There’s only one celeb who’s been doing the most when it comes to providing the perfect fashion inspo. Jennifer Lopez is currently on her Paris honeymoon with Ben Affleck and their kids, and with every new snapshot we see of the Hustlers actress comes a new tab we’re opening on our desktop to find the perfect dupe or lookalike dress, accessory, (and now) shoe. Lopez’s latest footwear choice is a pair of ballet flats that are sure to be the must-have item this fall, and you can buy designer flats and affordable styles...
The Mall Brand I Swore Off Years Ago Sucked Me Back in with Its Flattering Jeans, Which Are All on Sale Now

Back in the early 2000s, there was nothing cooler than wearing an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt with the brand's instantly-recognizable moose logo. All of my friends' closets were filled with the mall brand's graphic tees and mini skirts back in middle school, but by the mid-aughts, the cologne-clouded, so-dark-you-can-hardly-see store had lost some of its allure. I started passing it by during my mall trips and rolling my eyes at the blaring music, believing I had outgrown the brand.
Women’s Essential Denim Jean Skimmer Leggings, Assorted

For over three decades, HUE has been a fresh and innovative force in fashion leg Wear. Essential Denim skimmers offer the casual style of cuffed-ankle jeans with the soft feel of your most-loved leggings. Delightful details include two functional back pockets and jean detailing with rivets. Pair these skimmers with your favorite tees, sweaters, cardigans and any shoe in your closet for style that’ll take you from breakfast to bedtime. Wherever you go and whatever you do, HUE sets you up for style success with fun, fresh, and fashionable ideas in leg Wear and beyond.
Remi Bader's Revolve collection is finally here -- shop it now!

The REMI x REVOLVE collaboration is finally here – and we can’t wait to shop. On Aug. 10, Revolve released its first extended-size collection with content creator and curve model, Remi Bader. The collection features 15 styles in sizes XXS to 4X, with a second drop coming in September.
These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s no secret that we can’t get enough of leggings — and we know that statement rings true for almost every shopper out there. The comfort! The ease! There’s just one real downfall. A simple pair of leggings […]
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York

Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
This Week from 40 Boxes: Deals on wooden wick candles, bags and more

Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. This week, save on brands like Wax & Wit, K. Carroll Accessories and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at...
UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers

There's no denying that UGG sandals and slippers are a cozy at-home staple. The good news is that Amazon has tons of discounts on the brand celebrities just can't get enough. While UGGs are one of the most popular cozy shoes worn by A-listers, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Women’s Running Shorts with Zip Pockets High Waisted Athletic

SANTINY Women’s running shorts made of lightweight and breathable material wicks away sweat to keep you cool and comfortable during your workout. Designed with 2 zipper pockets and high waisted waistband, combines comfort, functionality and fashion. Perfect for running, workout, athletic, gym, fitness, exercise, training, or casual wear.
The M&S Boston Birkenstock leopard print dupes could save you over £100

Birkenstocks have had a huge revival in recent years, catapulting from ugly dad shoe to cool girl chic once again, and there’s no sign of that changing anytime soon.Collaborating with huge designers such as Jil Sander and Manolo Blahnik, they’ve had the fashion moguls’ seal of approval, and ours too by the looks of things, with numerous styles selling out.But, they aren’t cheap. Arizona’s retail for around £90, Buckley for £115 and the Boston for £90 and up, so don’t expect to bag a bargain with the suede sandals anytime soon. Unless, of course, you’re happy with a dupe –...
