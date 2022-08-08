Read full article on original website
PopSugar
Coach's New Limited-Edition Handbag Collection Is Too Cute to Handle
Meet Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie, and Groovie, aka the Coachies. These personalities are a part of Coach's new limited-edition fall collection of the cutest handbags packed with personality. The Coachies line includes card holders, crossbody bags, and the Rogue 25 and 17 designs. Each piece has a set of animated eyes with colorful detailing on a bold and vibrant backdrop. The handbags are accessorized with turn locks, tassels, zipper tabs, and other cutesy charms and details that give the appearance of hands and legs. Plus, some of these pieces are made with recycled materials. This collection has a piece for every vibe; it's fun, playful, and eccentric in the chicest way. These expressive bags will steal the spotlight, and you have to be OK with it.
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion
Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
goodmorningamerica.com
Back to school deals: Save 45% at Bed Bath & Beyond on the Keurig Mini Plus
Perhaps one of the most crucial college life essentials is coffee. Right now at Bed Bath & Beyond -- just in time for back-to-school season -- the Keurig Mini Plus is selling for $60, 45% off the original price. Additionally, Bed Bath is offering discounted prices on a variety of K-cups to pair with it.
goodmorningamerica.com
Cinnamon Toast Crunch gets a spicy twist
Ever wondered what cereal would taste like if it was spicy?. Thanks to Cinnamon Toast Crunch you don't have to wonder any more. The classic cereal brand is giving their sweet cinnamon taste a spicy twist and a new name: CinnaFuego Toast Crunch. According to the brand, the new cereal...
goodmorningamerica.com
Popular Always Pan gets a mini version
What's better than The Always Pan? A Mini Always Pan!. After much demand from consumers, Our Place has introduced a smaller version of their Always Pan and Perfect Pot. "We got hundreds of requests for a smaller Always Pan and Perfect Pot for studio apartments, dorm rooms, travel, and also just for something to use when you're cooking for one," Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place, said in a press release.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Baby's Smile at Seeing Grandma for First Time in Months Lights Up Internet
One viewer loved the way "he lit up when she spoke," with another writing: "The way he hugged you back was precious."
AOL Corp
Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo
Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
Nordstrom Rack Jaw-Dropping 60% Off Sandal Deals: Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, and More
How To Be a Financially Gracious Houseguest When Staying With Friends or Family
Whether you're heading out of town or need a local place to crash for at least a few nights, you're saving a ton of money by staying with friends or family members. This is great, but just because you...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals $20 or less
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals $20 and under. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Aerolatte, Tulip and many more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 56% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
The Best Airlines That Allow You To Fly With Your Pets On Board
Are you planning on going on a family holiday with your furry friends? First check which airlines allow your pet on board, and what are the requirements.
PETS・
Man's Reaction to Partner Introducing Surprise Puppy Delights Internet
A man has captivated TikTok audiences with his reaction after his partner surprises him with a puppy in public.
PETS・
The Daily South
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
goodmorningamerica.com
Home Depot's bestselling 'Hocus Pocus' inflatable is back
Gather round sisters! It is never too early to get into the Halloween spirit. With anticipation building over the long-awaited "Hocus Pocus 2," premiering this September, what better way to start celebrating than with some frightfully fun decorations?. From the infamous Sanderson sisters to your favorite hitchhiking ghost, Home Depot...
The Daily South
Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch
When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
Mini Apple Pies
This fall I’m adding these mini apple pies into my dessert rotation. Each one is tiny enough to fit in the palm of your hand but has a huge payoff. Plus, they’re portable, which means they’re a great on-the-go snack to pack for a special school lunch, road trips, or hiking adventures. Tasty, easy to eat, and with big apple flavor, mini apple pies are bound to be a new family favorite.
People
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
Bon Appétit
These Frozen Peanut Butter Cups Are Even Better Than Reese’s
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy that you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed.
recipesgram.com
Easy Banana Cream Pie
This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
