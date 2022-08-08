Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Guest Essay | Dr. Elizabeth Pomeroy, School Board President | Pasadena Unified School District Opening Day 2022: A Letter to Families and Community
Opening Day! there’s something magical about those words. What is it? A promise of new beginnings, a return to something we have loved in the past, a launch, a shimmering mixture of anticipation, anxiety, and a touch of moxie. Thursday, August 11 is Opening Day for about 15,000 students...
pasadenanow.com
Police Remind Drivers to Be Extra Careful As Thousands of Pasadena Unified Students Head Back School Thursday
As students head back to the classroom this week, Pasadena police plan extra patrols near schools and alerted local drivers to slow down and be vigilant for children. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Pasadena Police Department Lieutenant Sam de Sylva said. “Pick-up and drop-off times can be hectic, but it’s important to be patient and stay safe as children are getting to and from school.”
pasadenanow.com
Miller, Bailey, McKenzie, Stammer Qualify for School Board Races
Pasadena Unified Board of Education races continue to take shape as more candidates qualify for the pending election. As of Wednesday morning, five candidates have qualified for four seats. In District 1, Rita Miller has qualified for the election. So far, incumbent Kim Kenne has not turned in the necessary...
pasadenanow.com
PUSD: Free Breakfast and Lunch for ALL PUSD Students in 2022-2023 School Year
(Haga clíc aquí para español) Pasadena Unified School District is participating in a Free Breakfast and Lunch Program for the school year 2022-2023. This program is known as the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). All students enrolled at the District may participate in the breakfast and lunch program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
HOPE Team to Receive More Funding
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the Council voted to authorize the City Manager to increase a contract with Union Station Homeless Services by $199,000 for additional HOPE Team street outreach funding. The HOPE team consists of police officers who partner with County of Los Angeles mental health clinicians.
pasadenanow.com
Blair High School Welcome New Administrators
Blair has a new Principal and two new Assistant Principals this year. Returning families already know the amazing Principal Amy McGinnis, who has been the Middle School Assistant Principal since 2019. Blair’s new High School Assistant Principal is Stephanie Fonseca, and the new Middle School AP is David Wang.
pasadenanow.com
St. Rita School to Hold Randy Davies Field Dedication on August 20
Rita School will host Randy Davies Field Dedication on Saturday August 20, after 5:00 p.m. Mass. Come celebrate the occasion with St. Rita School Administrators, Teachers and students! All are welcome!. Featuring Chiquita Bonita Food, Drinks, Kona Ice, Jumper Slide and DJ!. RSVP by Wednesday, August 17 to garcia@st-ritaschool.org. St....
Government Technology
LADWP Training Program Creates a Class of Future Leaders
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is the largest municipal utility in the United States, serving four million residents and businesses in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. LADWP recently launched an interactive, multi-format IT leadership training program to upskill employees for future leadership positions within the department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Names New Pocket Park on South Altadena Drive ‘Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park’
On Tuesday Pasadena’s Recreation and Parks Commission approved a recommendation to name the park at 140 South Altadena Drive which will be completed this fall as “Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park.”. The park is built within the grounds of the Lamanda Park Branch Library. Once completed, the pocket...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
theeastsiderla.com
A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school
East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
pasadenanow.com
Recreation and Parks Commission Approves Installation of Memorial Bench and Plaque in the Arroyo Seco for Road Collision Victim Theo Emerson
The Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday approved the installation of a memorial and plaque in the Arroyo Seco in honor of Theodore “Theo” Emerson, a nine-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car collision in July 2021. Jane and Alex Emerson, Theodore’s parents, submitted a proposal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasadenanow.com
Lena Kennedy Addresses City Council on Monday
Fallen City Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy addressed the Pasadena City Council on Monday. John Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. “As we continue to reel with the loss of our friend...
pasadenanow.com
Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Announces New Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity
The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine today announced the naming of Kimberly Freeman as Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity (EID). Freeman will assist with the development, implementation and oversight of the EID strategy across the school. She will operate from within the Office of EID – led by Lindia Willies-Jacobo, MD, FAAP, Senior Associate Dean for Admissions and EID – and in partnership with the school’s Offices of Admissions, Student Affairs, Community Engagement, and Academic and Community Affairs.
pasadenanow.com
Award-Winning STEM Program at Flintridge Sacred Heart Helps Young Women Break Barriers
When you enter the engineering classroom at Flintridge Sacred Heart in La Cañada Flintridge, what you will see defies the statistics of women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). As girls reach high school, they tend to fall away from interest in STEM and end up underrepresented in related fields in college and careers. Yet at FSHA, the number of students taking STEM classes continues to increase year after year and graduates have gone on to major in those fields.
pasadenanow.com
St. Francis Senior Jason Chaidez ’23 and His Eagle Scout Project
St. Francis High School is so proud of and grateful for senior Jason Chaidez ’23 and his service to Ascencia for his Eagle Scout project! The school also want to recognize and thank Jason’s St. Francis brothers (Anthony Novoa ’23, Marc Novoa ’25, and Sebastian Brown ’25 who assisted him with this impactful project. “Well done, gentlemen!”
pasadenanow.com
Sister of Late Councilmember Kennedy to Address Council on Monday
Fallen Councilmember John Kennedy’s sister Lena Kennedy will address the City Council on Monday. John J. Kennedy died on July 21. A public celebration of Kennedy’s life is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of City Hall. Last week, Kennedy’s nephews Chris Morey and Jonathan Kennedy opened the...
pasadenanow.com
Rent Control Organizer Says City Council Right to Take No Stance on Initiative
A rent control advocate told Pasadena Now that the City Council took the right stance by staying neutral on a rent control initiative. “The campaign is very happy for the city council’s neutrality,” said Ryan Bell. “It’s the right thing to do. This is a movement that has grown over more than two decades to where we are today with nearly 20,000 petition signers. City Council is wise to stay out of it and let the voters decide.”
pasadenanow.com
31,000 Locals Sign Up for Pasadena Water and Power’s New Customer Information System Portal
Pasadena Water and Power has rolled out a new Customer Information System, which replaces the utility’s aging customer billing system and features a customer portal allowing customers to directly access online services and account information. The new system allows customers to register for services online, enroll in paperless billing,...
Comments / 0