Who wants another peek at Hogwarts Legacy? Of course you do, that’s why you’re here. The enormous Hogwarts Legacy State of Play stream back in March gave fans a super in-depth look at loads of what the game has to offer, from its open world, spell-casting, combat, and broomsticks, but obviously, people are eager to see more. Luckily then, thanks to an online tech event, a new cutscene from the game has been revealed, giving us a glimpse into the story and voice acting.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO