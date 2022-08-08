Read full article on original website
Overlooked 'The Last Of Us' Detail Makes 'Part 2' Moment Even More Amazing
The release of The Last of Us Part I is now less than a month away and fans are still split on Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake. The debate over the game’s updated graphics rages on yet amidst that chaos, one fan has spotted a brand new detail linking The Last of Us to one of The Last of Us Part II’s very best scenes.
New 'Hogwarts Legacy' Footage Shown Off At Tech Event
Who wants another peek at Hogwarts Legacy? Of course you do, that’s why you’re here. The enormous Hogwarts Legacy State of Play stream back in March gave fans a super in-depth look at loads of what the game has to offer, from its open world, spell-casting, combat, and broomsticks, but obviously, people are eager to see more. Luckily then, thanks to an online tech event, a new cutscene from the game has been revealed, giving us a glimpse into the story and voice acting.
This Fan-Made 'Attack On Titan' Game Looks Better Than The Real Ones
We’ve seen a number of Attack on Titan games release over the years, and generally, they’ve all been received pretty dang well. Guess there’s just something about swinging about slaying giant man-eating titans that hits the spot. Check out the project right here. As reported by Kotaku...
'Red Dead Redemption' John Marston Voice Actor Wants A Remake Of The Game
The Last of Us Part I is proving it’s never too early for a remake. Despite the fact that Naughty Dog’s original game is only nine years old, it’s getting a new-gen overhaul which begs the question, which other titles are due to undergo the remake treatment? Well, John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff wants Red Dead Redemption to be next in line.
Dr Disrespect's Game 'Deadrop' Getting Mixed First Impressions Online
In case you were unaware, as well as being a very well known (and controversial) streamer, Herschel ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm is also one of the co-founders of a new game studio, Midnight Society. The studio have been hard at work “building the best competitive PVP experience”, in the...
Netflix Summer 2022: See the Full List of Shows, Movies Coming in August
August and the dog days of summer are already here, which means a new programming slate is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look. First off, Netflix’s The Sandman will slip into your dreams. The new series...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
Giancarlo Esposito Rumoured To Play One Of The Most Legendary X-Men Characters
It wouldn't be a reach to say that Giancarlo Esposito is one of the greatest actors of our era - and that is why it is so exciting to discover that he's been in talks to play one of the most legendary Marvel characters there is. Esposito has chilled our...
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
The Lord Of The Rings Unreal Engine 5 Trailer Looks Movie Quality
Unreal Engine 5 has been showing off its abilities recently. There's been a plethora of fan made trailers both showing off its power, and its potential to bring wild ideas to the world of video games. Breaking Bad, for example, is a video game we didn't think we needed. But a fan made trailer, using the Unreal Engine 5, makes us crave it.
Iron Man Game Rumoured To Be In Development By EA
As well as its cinematic universe, Marvel has been making huge footprints in the gaming world of late. It's always had killer games (Spiderman 1 and 2 on the PS1 remain two of my ultimate comfort games), but their recent titles have been fantastic. From 2018's Spiderman, to Marvel's Avengers, to the critically adored Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel's been having a good run in the video game world.
Star Wars Fan Creates Super-Cut Of Order 66, As It Happened
It’s no secret that Star Wars fans are endlessly creative. In case you missed it, one fan recently edited Obi-Wan Kenobi down into a feature film and it’s well worth a watch. Another fan created what is perhaps the best X-Wing dogfight we’ve ever seen. Lucasfilm should really hire these folks but in the meantime, we can heap praise on their work - and this latest Order 66 project is equally as epic.
'Skyrim' Mod Adds Nemesis System From 'Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor'
Another day, another Skyrim mod. Skyrim has to be one of the most modded games in existence. Despite the fact that it was released over a decade ago, the game continues to inspire its creative playerbase. In the past few weeks alone, one modder created stunningly glorious 16K dragons, whilst...
Stunning 'GTA V' Mod Completely Overhauls Entire Game World
We all like to poke a bit of fun at Rockstar for the amount of attention they continue giving GTA V all these years on from its release, rather than focusing on other titles (and speeding up with the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, for that matter). But, that said, there’s no denying that it’s still a fantastic game, and absolutely deserves all the love it gets.
'Apex Legends': Hunted’s Newest Legend Gives You The Ad-Vantage
As Apex Legends Season 14 rapidly approaches, it’s time to take a closer look at the latest addition to the legend roster. The extensive Apex roster has changed considerably throughout each season thus far, with each new legend allowing for fresh tactics on the battlefield. Season 14 is no different as Vantage, the newest and youngest person to join the Apex Games, makes her mark.
'Skyrim' Modders Make 'Game Of Thrones' In Tamriel, And It's Already Breathtaking
Skyros is a seriously ambitious new mod that converts the entirety of Skyrim into the world of Westeros from Game of Thrones, and with one year of work under the team's belts, it's looking absolutely amazing. To be fair, a lot of the foundation is there. Magic, tick. Dragons, tick....
'Far Cry 6' Is Free To Play Right Now, Here's How To Get It
Far Cry 6 is by no means the best game in the Far Cry franchise, but it is pretty good fun. In our review, we wrote that the game “checks all of the Far Cry boxes” yet fails to “stray too far from the path.” In other words, if you’re looking for a revision of the franchise, you won’t find it in Far Cry 6 but if you’re up for more of the same, then you’re in luck.
HBO Max Has Reportedly Cancelled Yet Another DC Project
Just last week, it was revealed completely out of the blue that Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, has been cancelled, and won’t release on any platform. At the time, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed (via TheWrap) that this was nothing to do with Grace’s performance, but a “strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max”.
