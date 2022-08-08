Read full article on original website
Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty
Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
‘Call Of Duty’ stream to reveal ‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer and “future” of ‘Warzone’
Activision Blizzard has announced Call Of Duty Next, a livestream that will reveal Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and what’s next for Warzone. Call Of Duty Next will take place on September 15, though no specific time has been confirmed just yet. However, Activision Blizzard has...
Canceled Black Ops 4 'Career' Campaign Mode Details Seemingly Leaked
A massive Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 leak has made its way to Reddit, seemingly revealing all there is to know about Treyarch's notoriously canceled campaign mode from 2018. From mission design to combat, progression, and narrative, details about the scrapped experience — which remains the only instance in the mainline series to this day — appears to have been aired out for all those curious.
Lawyer To Pay Activision For Not Playing Call Of Duty, Judge Decrees
Activision Blizzard's been mired in controversy before, but this lawsuit tied to Infinite Warfare is pretty silly. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment...
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Beta Lands Mid-September, How To Play
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II officially hits your gaming systems in October, but players eager to get their hands on the latest shooter from the franchise will have access to the Beta in September. Playstation players will get first dibs followed by Xbox and PC users a week later. Infinity Ward dropped the intel […]
Microsoft Claims Sony Paying Devs To Keep Their Games Off Game Pass
I guess the console wars aren’t over then? Sigh. Recently, former Xbox executive Peter Moore claimed that Microsoft had “encouraged the console wars,” which is perhaps something better left unsaid, Peter. Regardless, we thought we’d entered an age of peaceful coexistence but oh no. The war between Xbox and PlayStation has seemingly been reignited as Microsoft has claimed that Sony is paying off devs to sabotage Xbox Game Pass.
Singapore F1 track to be playable map in new Call of Duty game
The Marina Bay circuit, host of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, will be a playable map in the next Call of Duty game, developers Infinity Ward have announced. F1 in recent years has enjoyed a boom in popularity thanks largely to Netflix's fly-on-the-wall docuseries Drive to Survive, which has ushered in a legion of new fans to the racing series.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates are disappointing for Xbox players
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta test dates have been revealed, giving PlayStation fans something to get excited about but leaving Xbox players a little cold. Ahead of its October release date, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will available to play as part of two open beta weekends. According to Activision (opens in new tab), the preview will let players try out a handful of maps, modes, and weapons, as well as other “innovations and surprises”. Several rewards can also be unlocked, which will carry over to the full game at launch.
Beginning This Month, Overwatch Will No Longer Offer Loot Boxes
Valve is to be credited for the creation of premium loot boxes in PC gaming, but the idea didn’t really take off until Overwatch made box opening enjoyable, fashionable, and occasionally free in 2016. Overwatch is one of the very few well-known games still promoting expansion packs six years...
The best FIFA 23 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC
EA Sports is looking to improve the latest iteration of its popular football franchise in every way possible when FIFA 23 releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia on September 30, 2022. For the first time ever, FIFA 23 will feature women's World...
Steam Users In Some Regions Experiencing Price Hike For Games
Strangely, the prices of Capcom games like Resident Evil 2, 3, 7 and more have been increased with no notice from either Steam or the publisher, and it is only affecting a specific number of countries. The rising cost of games alongside pressures on people's personal financials is a touchy...
What does ADS mean in Call of Duty?
Call of Duty has many acronyms associated with the game that many hardcore fans will recognize. From NS (nice shot) to HS (headshot), a lot of slang and acronyms have been used to make it easier for players to communicate. To be a member of any Call of Duty esports...
Gamer Sells PC To Fund Mum's Cancer Treatment
From time to time, the gaming community proves just what a giving and supportive place it can be. Just last year, one gamer donated profits earned from GameStop shares to a children’s hospital whilst in April, Twitch viewers raised $60,000 for a streamer after he shared his cancer story. Well now, the Reddit community has rallied around one user after he shared his family’s own struggles.
Stunning 'GTA V' Mod Completely Overhauls Entire Game World
We all like to poke a bit of fun at Rockstar for the amount of attention they continue giving GTA V all these years on from its release, rather than focusing on other titles (and speeding up with the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, for that matter). But, that said, there’s no denying that it’s still a fantastic game, and absolutely deserves all the love it gets.
Gamer Attempts To Improve PC, Makes It Explode Instead
There’s no doubt that PC gamers can create some super cool setups. Forget your usual RGB lighting and high-end graphics cards, we’ve got people out here installing PCs into working toilets and fish tanks, just because they can. I have nothing but respect for that. Take a look...
Destiny 2 Leak Suggests a New Subclass Might Arrive Soon
Players have just received some exciting news for Destiny 2, it seems like a new Subclass could be in development. Popular leaker, DestinyTwoLeaks, has provided this information to the people through a post on Twitter. The post consists of a video which shows the players 3 new melee attacks and a new super logo. This video was originally posted on a Destiny 2 employee's Art Station account, but it has been taken down since then.
Tencent Building An Esports Hotel Run By AI That's Always Watching
We all used to laugh when sci-fi films warned us about technology taking over the world, but it turns out that it’s not much of a laughing matter anymore. A few weeks ago, a Google engineer was fired after claiming that an AI chatbot had “become sentient.” Following this, Amazon announced plans for Alexa to be able to mimic your dead relative’s voices. If that’s not creepy enough, Tencent has entered the chat with their latest project.
'Elden Ring' Most Hated Weapon Has Been Nerfed
Today, a new update for Elden Ring has been rolled out, packing with it a plethora of improvements for gameplay stability and balance. As detailed in a blog post on Bandai Namco’s website, along with the newly added ability to send summoning signs to multiple summoning pools in distant areas, and the function to invade a bigger area, a number of changes have been applied to certain weapons and attacks.
First Footage Of White Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Surfaces Online
Gaming controllers come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, colours, and even sounds, apparently. Last week, Xbox opened up a sweepstakes competition on Twitter for people to be in with a chance of winning a bright red controller with “bad decisions” emblazoned on the front - the kicker being that it also sings Snoop Dogg, benny blanco and BTS’ latest collaboration. I can imagine that getting very distracting, very fast.
