KETV.com
Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation
OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
kzum.org
KZUM News – 08.06.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
doniphanherald.com
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
KETV.com
Nebraska hemp farmers say outdated regulations leave them disadvantaged
Neb. — Nebraska's hemp industry says it's going in the wrong direction. The state commission says two years ago there were 84 people holding hemp licenses – less than half remain in 2022. Growers say outdated state regulations are getting in the way. In a field near...
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle
Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away
(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
Kearney Hub
'Emotional journey': Crete teacher travels to Wyoming to learn about dark corner of American history
Family road trips from Lincoln to the sleepy Wyoming towns of Ten Sleep and Worland were fixtures of Nikki Menard's summers growing up. Her adoptive parents hailed from the two towns in the Bighorn Basin, a sprawling arid plateau flanked by mountains and cut by rivers. But despite how familiar...
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
WOWT
FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
tdworld.com
Welcome to Hughes Brothers
We are Hughes Brothers. Located in Seward, Nebraska, we innovate and manufacture high quality products that you can rely on. For 100 years, Hughes Brothers’ products help utilities deliver electricity all over the Americas. Hughes Brothers is where tradition meets innovation as we build the next century of excellence.
247Sports
Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska
Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
Sand Hills Express
Eight Elk Harvested in Nebraska’s First Special Depredation Season
LINCOLN – Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel, and Garden counties. Commission wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin deemed the month a...
1011now.com
Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff. Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Alonzo Moore are assistants there this fall. Armstrong is the Navigator’s offensive coordinator. They were staff additions for first-year head coach James Thompson. “It’s something that’s different for me but I’m...
The Nebraska City News Press
Pioneer Field turf replacement plan delayed
Nebraska City Public Schools has announced that the field turf replacement project at Pioneer Field has been delayed due to supply chain issues and workforce shortages. NCPS Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a press release on Aug. 3 announcing that the project will be delayed and the field turf will be replaced by Friday. Oct. 7.
