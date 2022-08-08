ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-person early voting underway in Miami-Dade for August primary elections

By CBS Miami Team
 2 days ago

Early in-person voting for August primary off to slow start in Miami-Dade 03:03

MIAMI - In-person early voting for the August 23rd primary elections is underway in Miami-Dade.

In Miami-Dade, early voting will be available at 23 locations and open for eight hours each day. Click Here for a sample ballot.

For those who requested and received a Vote-by-Mail ballot, they can be returned by mail or dropped off at a secure box at a polling location during its hours of operation.

Despite the morning rain, Pat George went to the county's elections department office to cast her ballot. She said she wanted to avoid the lines.

"I just wanted to make sure I got my vote in and make sure it counted. I always vote and I just wanted to be here on the first day," she said.

George said she's closely following a couple of races.

"Well the primaries for the senate and the governor, yeah," she said.

George Valls said he came because he thinks it's time for some new leadership.

"The governor and the senate specifically, I think we need change," he said.

In-person early voting in Broward begins on August 13th. Click Here to view a sample ballot.

In Broward, Vote-by-Mail ballots can also be dropped off at:

Broward County Governmental Center
115 S. Andrews Ave. Room #102
Fort Lauderdale
7/25/2022 - 8/21/2022 (Monday - Friday) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8/22 and 8/23 (Monday - Tuesday) 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voting Equipment Center
1501 NW 40th Avenue
Lauderhill (Entrance In the back of the Lauderhill Mall)
7/25/2022 - 8/23/2022 (Monday - Sunday) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the early voting locations, in Miami-Dade Vote-by-Mail ballots can also be dropped off at:

Miami-Dade Elections Department
2700 NW 87th Avenue, Doral
7/25 - 8/23 (Monday through Friday) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In-person early voting also got underway in Monroe County. Voters can cast ballots at the supervisor of elections offices in Key Largo, Marathon, and Key West. There are two other polling locations, one is at the Big Pine Key Community Center, the other is at the Islamorada public library branch near Mile Marker 81.

When you use in-person early voting, make sure you come prepared with the proper ID.

Bring a photo id and you also have to bring something with your signature on it.  So the best thing to do is bring your driver's license or state identification card because they have both.

And if you're waiting for Election Day, remember you must go to your assigned precinct — and beware, many have changed because of redistricting. Check their voter's information card for the correct polling location.

Florida is a closed primary state. Only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party's candidates in a primary election.

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

