Cincinnati, OH

Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
Gut-based neurotoxin triggers inflammation associated with Alzheimer's disease

A neurotoxin derived from bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract has been identified as a major contributor to Alzheimer’s disease, researchers reported in Frontiers in Neurology. The microbial-generated neurotoxin lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is derived from the gut-based, gram-negative bacteria Bacteroides fragilis and creates a pro-inflammatory neurotoxin called BF-LPS, Walter J. Lukiw,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
At Last! An Effective New Treatment for Chronic Back Pain

An effective new treatment for chronic back pain targets the nervous system. A new treatment offers hope for people challenged with chronic back pain. It focuses on retraining how the back and the brain communicate, and was demonstrated in a randomized controlled trial. The research was performed by scientists at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney and Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) and several other Australian and European universities.
How hearing affects your brain health

People who are having difficulty following conversations or are developing issues with memory and thinking skills may want to get their hearing checked. Age-related hearing loss may be linked to an increased risk of cognitive decline, explains Ronald Petersen, M.D., a neurologist and director of Mayo Clinic's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.
Iron Buildup in the Brain Linked to Movement Disorders

A study published in JAMA Neurology indicated that iron overload disorder (the gene mutation responsible for hereditary hemochromatosis) may be a risk factor for developing movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. Abnormal iron absorption associated with hereditary hemochromatosis results in iron accumulation in the brain, liver, and pancreas and can cause significant organ damage.
What is Addison's Disease in Dogs? Signs and Treatment

Whitney has extensive domestic animal husbandry experience and has cared for various species. Addison's disease is the common name for adrenal insufficiency, which is a disease that has similar symptoms as other health issues, making a diagnosis a little complicated. But once diagnosed, your dog can live a semi-normal life.
