FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thereader.com
Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
1011now.com
LPS announces schedule changes for Robinson Elementary students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools announced on Monday several changes to student schedules for Robinson Elementary Families due to a delay in opening. The school’s first day will be on Aug. 29. According to the school’s principal, Jeff Vercellino, the school day will be extended 17 minutes, and Robinson students will not have an early release for the first week of school.
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
The Nebraska City News Press
Otoe County Board of Commissioners
The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and took the following actions:. Approved the 2022 update of the Hazardous Material Emergency Response Plan as submitted by Otoe County Emergency Management;. Approved the subdivision plat of Hildas Subdivision, an approximately 5.56-acre tract located at 2335 F Rd.;
North Platte Telegraph
Group turns in petitions to allow Lincoln to vote on fairness ordinance
A group determined to get the so-called fairness ordinance — the broad update to city code including protections for sexual orientation and gender identity — on the November ballot turned in more than 11,000 signatures Monday morning. That’s nearly 20% more than the 8,846 they needed, though signatures...
1011now.com
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
klkntv.com
Lincoln group’s ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition gets over 11,000 signatures, organizers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group hoping to let Lincoln voters decide on the city’s “Fairness Ordinance” turned in over 11,000 signatures for its petition. In February, the Lincoln City Council voted to implement the “Fairness Ordinance,” which would protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and military status.
The Nebraska City News Press
Council approves land purchase for future housing development
The Nebraska City City Council passed an ordinance that would allow the city to purchase land near CHI Health St. Mary’s for $460,000 for a residential housing development during the council’s Aug. 1 meeting. Prior to the meeting, the council held a final public hearing on the proposed...
The Nebraska City News Press
Pioneer Field turf replacement plan delayed
Nebraska City Public Schools has announced that the field turf replacement project at Pioneer Field has been delayed due to supply chain issues and workforce shortages. NCPS Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a press release on Aug. 3 announcing that the project will be delayed and the field turf will be replaced by Friday. Oct. 7.
The Nebraska City News Press
UNL to grant about 600 degrees in combined Aug. 13 commencement
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will confer about 600 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., with doors opening to the public at 7:30 a.m. The university will award doctoral, master’s,...
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
The Nebraska City News Press
Blue Rivers bus office relocates on Central Avenue
The Blue Rivers Public Transportation office has changed locations on Central Avenue. The office moved to 713 Central Ave. on Friday, July 29. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Bus routes run 8:30 to 10 a.m., with return routes running from 3 to 4:30 p.m. as requested.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
1011now.com
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
WOWT
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
Glenwood woman charged with Driving While Barred
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 42-year-old Sara Johnson, of Glenwood. Johnson was arrested Tuesday for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.
