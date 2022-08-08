Read full article on original website
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
Tuesday News, August 9
Facilities in the Le Mars Community School are nearly ready for students when they return this month. Superintendant Dr Steven Webner says the board Monday toured the renovations made at the Le Mars Middle School. One other project has been completed, while another is wrapping up. The Board also identified...
DNR Confirms Disease That Killed Thousands Of Fish At Storm Lake
(Storm Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the disease that killed thousands of fish at Storm Lake. State biologist Ben Wallace says this is the first known outbreak of “Koi Herpes Virus” in Iowa. Wallace says scientists can’t say for sure how...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct
Over the past two days, the Iowa Department of Transportaion (DOT) Board has been touring project sites around Siouxland.
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
SIOUX CITY TO HOST TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT FOR RESIDENTS
IF YOU ARE A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WITH SOME OLD TIRES YOU DON’T WANT, YOUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF THEM IS COMING SOON. SIOUX CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT AND GILL HAULING WILL HOST A TIRE TAKE BACK EVENT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH. THE...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
Sioux City man wins thousands in lottery
A man from Sioux City has won thousands of dollars through the lottery.
2 hospitalized after crash near Sioux Center
Two men were injured Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center with one of the men having to be life-flighted.
Teen’s FFA project brightens up Iowa landscape
AKRON, Iowa (KELO) — A local high schooler has found a way to brighten up the landscape in northwest Iowa. Ben Philips spent his summer caring for his three-and-a-half-acre sunflower patch as part of his FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project. Since this was his first time growing this commodity, he had a lot to learn.
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
City Of Sioux Center To Give Money To Private School
Sioux Center, Iowa — The City of Sioux Center is going to be giving money to a private school in that town. According to Sioux Center officials, the Sioux Center City Council has approved creating an economic development agreement with the Sioux Center Christian School for the expansion of the school’s facilities.
Maroldine Grabe
Maroldine Grabe, 81, of Sioux City, IA formerly of Kingsley, IA, passed. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Bickford Cottage in Sioux City, IA. A memorial service will be held at. 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley with Darla Rock. officiating with visitation one hour...
Sally Plueger – Citizen of the Day
Sally Plueger of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, August 11, 2022. Sally is celebrating her 97th birthday today. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
“MURAL” RETURNS HOME TO IOWA
AFTER A NEAR-DECADE LONG WORLD TOUR INCLUDING A STOP IN SIOUX CITY, THE JACKSON POLLOCK OIL PAINTING SIMPLY KNOWN AS “MURAL” IS BACK HOME IN IOWA CITY. THE OIL PAINTING WAS CREATED IN 1943 AND MEASURES EIGHT FEET HIGH BY 20 FEET LONG. LAUREN LESSING, DIRECTOR OF THE...
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
Storm Lake Unveils Possible Downtown Projects
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The City of Storm Lake has reached the next step in a possible downtown master plan. Spokesman Dana Larson tells KICD News their consultant has identified some potential projects. Larson says input from public meetings indicates the desire for versatile, open, pedestrian space along Lake...
