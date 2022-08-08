Read full article on original website
The Nebraska City News Press
Blue Rivers bus office relocates on Central Avenue
The Blue Rivers Public Transportation office has changed locations on Central Avenue. The office moved to 713 Central Ave. on Friday, July 29. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Bus routes run 8:30 to 10 a.m., with return routes running from 3 to 4:30 p.m. as requested.
The Nebraska City News Press
Council approves land purchase for future housing development
The Nebraska City City Council passed an ordinance that would allow the city to purchase land near CHI Health St. Mary’s for $460,000 for a residential housing development during the council’s Aug. 1 meeting. Prior to the meeting, the council held a final public hearing on the proposed...
The Nebraska City News Press
UNL to grant about 600 degrees in combined Aug. 13 commencement
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will confer about 600 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., with doors opening to the public at 7:30 a.m. The university will award doctoral, master’s,...
The Nebraska City News Press
Otoe County Board of Commissioners
The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and took the following actions:. Approved the 2022 update of the Hazardous Material Emergency Response Plan as submitted by Otoe County Emergency Management;. Approved the subdivision plat of Hildas Subdivision, an approximately 5.56-acre tract located at 2335 F Rd.;
The Nebraska City News Press
Peru State athletic department announces pass prices
The Peru State athletic department has recently announced their season passes for all sports for the upcoming 2022-23 year. Tailgate passes are also included. The season passes for the 2022-23 year are as follows:. • 2022-2023 All Seasons Passes – $175 for two individuals into all home 2022-2023 regular season...
The Nebraska City News Press
New Segment to Open for Lincoln South Beltway
Weather permitting, beginning on August 15 southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road by using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound US-77 will now be accessed from the Saltillo Road/Shrine Way roundabout exit headed south. In addition to these new traffic changes, Temporary Saltillo...
