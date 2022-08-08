Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Sarpy County Appointment Made Permanent
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners permanently appoints Trace Jones to the office of County Treasurer. The board unanimously passes a resolution appointing Jones for the remainder of the current term, which ends in December. Jones has served as interim Treasurer since April 2021, taking over after the County Board...
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
thereader.com
Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
1011now.com
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
The Nebraska City News Press
Council approves land purchase for future housing development
The Nebraska City City Council passed an ordinance that would allow the city to purchase land near CHI Health St. Mary’s for $460,000 for a residential housing development during the council’s Aug. 1 meeting. Prior to the meeting, the council held a final public hearing on the proposed...
doniphanherald.com
Valley City Council OKs scaled-back version of controversial RV park
The Valley City Council has given preliminary approval to a scaled-back version of a controversial RV park along the Platte River. As tentatively approved at the council's Tuesday night meeting, the plan would allow up to 240 RVs along a three-quarter-mile stretch of the river in western Douglas County. The site is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the river and is immediately downstream of the residential area known as Sokol Camp.
klkntv.com
Lincoln group’s ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition gets over 11,000 signatures, organizers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group hoping to let Lincoln voters decide on the city’s “Fairness Ordinance” turned in over 11,000 signatures for its petition. In February, the Lincoln City Council voted to implement the “Fairness Ordinance,” which would protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and military status.
The Nebraska City News Press
NC Rotary Club hears update on public school finances
Thanks to a collaborative effort by the Nebraska City Public Schools staff and board of education members, along with prudent use of stimulus money, has NCPS in good shape for the short term. NCPS Superintendent Mark Fritch, along with NCPS Director of Student Services Jason Hippen and NCPS Business Manager...
The Nebraska City News Press
Blue Rivers bus office relocates on Central Avenue
The Blue Rivers Public Transportation office has changed locations on Central Avenue. The office moved to 713 Central Ave. on Friday, July 29. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Bus routes run 8:30 to 10 a.m., with return routes running from 3 to 4:30 p.m. as requested.
1011now.com
New contract makes LPD Officers highest paid in state
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins thanked the City Council on Monday for unanimously approving a new contract that will make Lincoln Police Department officers the highest paid in the state. The Council passed the resolution at its meeting this afternoon. The three-year contract was negotiated by the Lincoln Police Union and a City team that included staff from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department, LPD, and the City Attorney’s office.
WOWT
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
iheart.com
Sections Of Omaha Riverfront Trails To Close
City of Omaha Parks and Recreation says the section of the North Omaha Trail from Lindbergh Drive to John J. Pershing Drive and the Paved Levee Access Road/Trail from Hickory Street to Missouri Avenue will be closed starting on Tuesday (August 9th) so the Omaha Public Works Department can mow the levee and do other landscaping and weed control work.
KETV.com
Developer planning around 250 apartments on former site of Ramada Plaza and Coco Key
OMAHA, Neb. — Ryan Spellman, owner of Parkway Development Company, stands in front of what used to be the Ramada Plaza and Coco Key water park Monday afternoon. "It used to be a great property, back in the day, I remember being a kid and coming to the old Holidome pool here. And then there was the Coco Key indoor waterpark, which was great for a long time. But in recent years, it really took a decline," Spellman said.
News Channel Nebraska
Power outage affecting Nemaha County
PERU-Omaha Public Power district is reporting power outages in Nemaha County. As of 5:15pm Saturday, August 6th OPPD is reporting 168 affected customers in an area that extends from Peru, Brownville, Nemaha, and portions of Auburn. To report an outage and find more information, visit www.oppd.com.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River
OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
The Nebraska City News Press
Pioneer Field turf replacement plan delayed
Nebraska City Public Schools has announced that the field turf replacement project at Pioneer Field has been delayed due to supply chain issues and workforce shortages. NCPS Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a press release on Aug. 3 announcing that the project will be delayed and the field turf will be replaced by Friday. Oct. 7.
kfornow.com
Portion Of Lincoln Mall To Close August 8
(KFOR News Lincoln August 6, 2022) Beginning Monday, August 8, the eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between South 11th and 12th streets will be closed for a building construction project. This work is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks on the south side of Lincoln Mall will be closed. The eastbound bike lane will be closed. The recommended bike lane detour is to follow South 11th Street to “H” Street to South 12th Street.
NOT READY: LPS custodians, drivers to see increase to pay, benefits
Lincoln Public School has reached agreement on two-year contracts with bargaining groups for the last three employee associations. The agreements considered Tuesday by the Lincoln Board of Education set salary, fringe benefits and working conditions for custodians, transportation and maintenance employees. Under the agreement, custodians will see a 6.85% increase...
thebestmix1055.com
Sheriff’s office announces arrests during grant period
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded grant funds for a speed enforcement from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety from July 20 to Aug. 14. Along with traffic stops for speeding, deputies have been working hard to get illegal narcotics off the streets. The following are significant arrests since the start of the grant time.
