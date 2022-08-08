The Kansas Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the fall 2022 round of the agency’s Cost Share Program. More than $100 million has been given to Kansas communities since the Cost Share Program’s began in 2019. The Cost Share Program provides financial assistance to local entities for construction projects that improve safety, leverage state funds to increase total transportation investment and help both rural and urban areas of the state improve the transportation system. This is the seventh round of projects to receive funding.

