Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
New $35M tech center coming to Monroe Community College
The State University of New York will reimburse the county for half of all project costs.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD teacher addresses staffing crisis, superintendent turnover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teacher candidates are interviewing this week with the Rochester City School District. The RCSD is furiously hiring for the coming school year for a faculty that could use all hands on deck. “The last two years have probably been the most challenging I’ve ever had as...
Geneva City Schools Announces Three New Hires
Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks. John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
WHEC TV-10
30 days before school, RCSD is trying to fill hundreds of teacher jobs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - 30 days from the start of school and there are still hundreds of open teaching positions in the city school district. When News10NBC first told us about this a week ago, the number stood at 352. Between our first story and today, the district says it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdkx.com
City Of Rochester Job Fair At Roc Summer Soul Music Festival Information
Roc Summer Soul Music Festival Information for Saturday August 27th the City of Rochester Job Fair. The event is a FREE community event. Frontier Field VIP Lot from 10 am – 4 pm. There will be over 20 businesses and they have over 1200 job openings in the Rochester...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Vertus High School boosting student engagement with out-of-the-box electives
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When students return to class in the fall, engaging them with out-of-the-box electives will be what one Rochester charter school does to keep them coming back for more. Tyrell Nunes is a senior at Vertus High School. He admits school wasn’t always his favorite, but with...
wdkx.com
Rochester City School District Job Hiring Events
This week’s Rochester City School District Job Hiring Events. Mercantile on Main, 240 E. Main St.
WHEC TV-10
Parents voice concern about RCSD Safety Plan
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Safe schools are top-of-mind for many families as they get ready for the fall. The night after a 16-year-old East High student was shot and killed in Rochester, the city school district held a planned public hearing to get input on its school safety plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
House of Mercy residents move from MLK Park to new location
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County officials are assisting those displaced from the House of Mercy in another transition, after a fatal stabbing Sunday night. The house is closed for the foreseeable future, according to staff there. County Executive Adam Bello says over the course of the past few days, some residents were able to find housing […]
Rochester’s longest established African American business to celebrate 100 years
100 years ago, the Latimer Funeral Home was established by Millard Latimer.
Town of Greece unveils new fitness court
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to get the community active, a new fitness court is coming to the Town of Greece. Town Supervisor Bill Reilich is teaming up with MVP Care, hosting a ribbon cutting event Wednesday for the new court at Basil Marella Park on English Road. Free equipment and classes are […]
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Some businesses moving out of state, frustrated by increasing premiums and fees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s a tough time right now for many businesses. Inflation, supply-chain issues, staffing shortages and a whole lot of increasing insurance premiums and fees are piling up and causing some to pull out of New York State. Anthony DAgoistino owns three childcare schools in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
House of Mercy security: ‘We are understaffed at night’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crystal Lenear has been working at House of Mercy for nearly 30 years, as a security monitor assistant. She said she’s familiar with Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, the man facing charges for murder. Jeanpierre pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. “He has mental issues, yes, he was going through things, we […]
Uniting and Healing Through Hope prepares for ‘Stop the Violence’ event at Highland Bowl
The organization's 'Stop the Violence' event at Highland Bowl is a family affair. It runs on August 13 and 14.
Rochester homecare business erroneously violates labor laws, owes 2 years overtime
TruCare now owes over $228,000 in back pay to employees who worked between 40 and 44 hours and did not receive overtime.
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
wxxinews.org
New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team
There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
WHEC TV-10
Heavy police presence on Roycroft Drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is currently a heavy police presence in the area of Roycroft Drive and Carter Street. For the second night in a row, there's another large police investigation in Rochester. The area is blocked off to traffic. Right now we're working to get information from...
WHEC TV-10
Gov Hochul signs legislation to help parolees keep jobs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new legislative package to quote "restore dignity" for parolees and incarcerated people. The first move changes the word "inmate" in state law with "incarcerated individual." The second will help parolees keep jobs and continue their education by expanding the hours they can go to required community supervision programs.
Comments / 1