RCSD teacher addresses staffing crisis, superintendent turnover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teacher candidates are interviewing this week with the Rochester City School District. The RCSD is furiously hiring for the coming school year for a faculty that could use all hands on deck. “The last two years have probably been the most challenging I’ve ever had as...
Geneva City Schools Announces Three New Hires

Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks. John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
Parents voice concern about RCSD Safety Plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Safe schools are top-of-mind for many families as they get ready for the fall. The night after a 16-year-old East High student was shot and killed in Rochester, the city school district held a planned public hearing to get input on its school safety plan.
House of Mercy residents move from MLK Park to new location

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County officials are assisting those displaced from the House of Mercy in another transition, after a fatal stabbing Sunday night. The house is closed for the foreseeable future, according to staff there. County Executive Adam Bello says over the course of the past few days, some residents were able to find housing […]
Town of Greece unveils new fitness court

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to get the community active, a new fitness court is coming to the Town of Greece. Town Supervisor Bill Reilich is teaming up with MVP Care, hosting a ribbon cutting event Wednesday for the new court at Basil Marella Park on English Road. Free equipment and classes are […]
House of Mercy security: ‘We are understaffed at night’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crystal Lenear has been working at House of Mercy for nearly 30 years, as a security monitor assistant. She said she’s familiar with Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, the man facing charges for murder. Jeanpierre pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. “He has mental issues, yes, he was going through things, we […]
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
Heavy police presence on Roycroft Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is currently a heavy police presence in the area of Roycroft Drive and Carter Street. For the second night in a row, there's another large police investigation in Rochester. The area is blocked off to traffic. Right now we're working to get information from...
Gov Hochul signs legislation to help parolees keep jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new legislative package to quote "restore dignity" for parolees and incarcerated people. The first move changes the word "inmate" in state law with "incarcerated individual." The second will help parolees keep jobs and continue their education by expanding the hours they can go to required community supervision programs.
