Wyoming State

K2 Radio

New Map Depicts Wyoming’s Precambrian Basement

The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. "Basement" refers to very old crystalline rocks that comprise the core of most mountain ranges and define the structure of the adjacent basins. In Wyoming, basement rocks are Precambrian-age (more...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’re bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They’re also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
STURGIS, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Worst Of Mountain Pine Beetle Epidemic In Wyoming Over, Experts Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drive along Wyoming’s highways or back roads through forested regions, and the view will likely include vast spreads of dead trees – many of them still standing. The mountain pine beetle epidemic that struck the hardest during the early...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Game and Fish giving away free bear spray to hunters, anglers

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be providing free bear spray to hunters and anglers at four giveaway events this August. The free bear spray is being offered by Game and Fish in cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and the American Bear Foundation. In order to get a free can of bear spray, people will need to show a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license, according to Game and Fish.
WYOMING STATE
Distinctly Montana

Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels

Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels The National Carousel Association publishes an online Index of North American Carousels. That index lists seven carousels in Montana, including merry-go-rounds in Boulder, Butte, Columbia Falls, Helena, Missoula, Shelby and Somers. ...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters

Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame Inductee

The Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame (WAHF) and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission have named John B. Cooksey the 2022 inductee into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame. Awarded posthumously, Cooksey is recognized for his stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated flight examiner in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
WYOMING STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

“Dangerous Obstacle.” Exposed Pipe Closes Part of a Montana River

Well, here is something you wouldn't want to have to navigate around when floating a river in Montana. And in this case, it's in such a complicated section of water that navigation around it is not even practical, and has been deemed very unsafe. For now, the only logical solution is to close down a small stretch until the problem can be resolved.
K2 Radio

Step Inside Wyoming’s Haunted Ferris Mansion

Have you heard the stories about the Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, Wyoming? It was built by George Ferris, a prominent Wyoming businessman of his time. He started construction on his home that would overlook Rawlins in 1899. While the home was finished by 1903, Ferris had already tragically passed years earlier in 1900 in a carriage accident.
Wake Up Wyoming

Amphibious Water Bombers Stage At Wyoming Airport

This photo was taken by the folks of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport in Wyoming. It's one of several fire-fighting planes of this type that landed there during their regional firefighting excursions. Welcome to the dry season. Fires are popping up here and there and lucky for us very few...
CASPER, WY
Montana Talks

This Montana Truck Stop Has the Coolest Gift Shop I’ve Ever Seen

In a faraway land, 16 miles from the border to Idaho lies a blacksmith specializing in weapons for any noble knight. Well, kind of. In reality, it's just a humble truck stop with the largest and most diverse gift shop in the Treasure State, as well as a restaurant and hotel. Part of that diversity in the gift shop is credited to an awesome selection of beautiful steel you'd find at a renaissance fair.
MONTANA STATE
svinews.com

In a first for Wyoming, national endorsements shape down-ballot races

JACKSON — Dan Dockstader has been around Wyoming’s political block between his 36 years at the Star Valley Independent, which he publishes, and his 16 years in the Wyoming Legislature, where he currently serves as Senate president. But this primary isn’t like other elections he’s seen.
