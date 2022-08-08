Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
Golf.com
‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Fred Couples’ latest LIV roast targets Tour critics, Greg Norman
If you were to compile a list of the most popular golfers of the last 40 years, Fred Couples would be somewhere near the top. Fans lap up his silky swing, movie-star good looks and smooth, what-me-worry demeanor. His proclivity for playing well during the most watched tournament of the year, the Masters, hasn’t hurt his appeal, either. Then there’s the name, Freddie. It just works.
Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf
The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith reacts to reports he's signed $100m LIV Golf deal
Cameron Smith says any news about his future will come from "Cameron Smith and not Cameron Percy" when pressed about reports he has signed a lucrative contract worth $100m with LIV Golf. Smith, 28, the 150th Open champion, the winner of The Players and current second best player in the...
Fred Couples Slams LIV Golf as Saudi Series Accuses Tiger Woods of Doing PGA Tour’s Bidding
In an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, which was partially dealt with yesterday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in a California courtroom, the LIV Golf Series accused pro golf’s top circuit of getting Tiger Woods to “publicly criticize” players for joining the Saudi-backed league.
Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf lawyer appears to drop MAJOR bombshell in court
The lawyer representing the LIV Golf rebels in court today against the PGA Tour appeared to drop a major bombshell. Robert Walters, the legal representative making arguments for the Saudi-backed series, let slip a rather interesting remark. Rumour: Is Cameron Young about to join Cameron Smith over on LIV Golf?!
LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News
LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
LIV Golf Lawyer Reveals Stunning Secret About Player Earnings
LIV's lawyer revealed players' earnings count against their initial payout for joining the tour.
Golf Digest
Joel Dahmen takes dig at Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf lawsuit with another pizza “analogy”
A few weeks back, at LIV Golf’s Trump Bedminster exhibition, former PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau sat down with political firebrand Tucker Carlson to discuss the state of the current LIV Golf-PGA Tour impasse. In that interview, DeChambeau, perhaps a little hangry ahead of a late lunch, likened the complex, potentially precedent-setting legal situation to two rival pizza parlors. One has been in town for many years, DeChambeau explained. The other just opened. But now the old slice shop is banning customers who visit the new pie joint, and suddenly a pizza war has broken out, pitting brother against brother, man against wife. Here’s how he explained it.
Golf.com
PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit
Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
GolfWRX
‘You chose the circus, stay in the circus’ – 4-time PGA Tour winner latest to blast LIV rebels
Reacting to the news that 10 LIV golfers (down to 10 after Carlos Ortiz withdrew his lawsuit on Tuesday) have served a lawsuit on the PGA Tour, veteran player Ryan Palmer had a simple message, “you chose the circus, stay in the circus.”. Speaking with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio,...
Golf Digest
Tom Kim teaches us an important lesson, Dustin Johnson plays boat bartender, and Nick Faldo’s (surprisingly) emotional farewell
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve really got our hands full on a 24/7 basis these days. There’s just so much going on all over, and another bombshell could drop at any moment, so you have to be on your toes at all times. Yep, potty training is tough. And nope, it doesn’t get any easier with kid No. 2—especially when kid No. 1 decides it’s time to try ditching the diapers at night. What? You thought I was talking about all the golf drama these days? Well, there’s plenty of that going around as well, so let’s get to it. We should have a few minutes in the clear. I think.
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League 2023: Predicting the 48 players that could start!
We may only be three events into the inaugural LIV Golf Tour of 2022, but we are already looking ahead to the 2023 season and what the Saudi-backed series could look like in the near future. Cameron Smith is set to become LIV Golf's latest acquisition after agreeing on a...
Golf.com
Justin Thomas explains his LIV Golf fatigue with hilarious wedding story
The advent of LIV Golf has been the biggest story in golf for the last several months, and especially lately, as lawsuits have been filed, responses have been recorded and even an initial ruling in favor of the PGA Tour has been made — all in the span of a couple of weeks.
Look: Judge Makes Decision In LIV Golfers' Restraining Order Against PGA Tour
Three golfers who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf will not be allowed to participate in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Per Golf Magazine's Sean Zak, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled against Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones. The trio filed a temporary restraining order against...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is straddling the line of your putt legal if you lift one of your feet during the stroke?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. If you were to straddle the line of your putt but then lift one foot off the ground while making the stroke, would this be within the rules? Isn’t the position of the feet the issue?
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from St. Jude Championship
It's not easy to make it to the playoffs and then withdraw due to injury. But that's what PGA pro Hideki Matsuyama had to do this week when he withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship due to a neck injury. Matsuyama, ranked No. 11 in the world, announced his...
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, schedule, golf format, purse, prize money for PGA Tour postseason
Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air. Now...
