ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 5

Related
Golf.com

10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. It all can be a little confusing, so we’ll try...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards

Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Fred Couples’ latest LIV roast targets Tour critics, Greg Norman

If you were to compile a list of the most popular golfers of the last 40 years, Fred Couples would be somewhere near the top. Fans lap up his silky swing, movie-star good looks and smooth, what-me-worry demeanor. His proclivity for playing well during the most watched tournament of the year, the Masters, hasn’t hurt his appeal, either. Then there’s the name, Freddie. It just works.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf

The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Cj Cup#Fedex Cup Playoffs#Pga
Golf Channel

Rickie Fowler parts ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron

Rickie Fowler has parted ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis first reported Tuesday. Skvoron had been on the bag since Fowler turned pro in 2009. As a team, they won five times on the PGA Tour, including the 2015 Players Championship. "It happened Friday night...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Joel Dahmen takes dig at Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf lawsuit with another pizza “analogy”

A few weeks back, at LIV Golf’s Trump Bedminster exhibition, former PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau sat down with political firebrand Tucker Carlson to discuss the state of the current LIV Golf-PGA Tour impasse. In that interview, DeChambeau, perhaps a little hangry ahead of a late lunch, likened the complex, potentially precedent-setting legal situation to two rival pizza parlors. One has been in town for many years, DeChambeau explained. The other just opened. But now the old slice shop is banning customers who visit the new pie joint, and suddenly a pizza war has broken out, pitting brother against brother, man against wife. Here’s how he explained it.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Nick Faldo News

Nick Faldo called it a career inside of the CBS golf booth on Sunday. The former PGA Tour star turned commentator called his final tournament over the weekend. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac shared her reaction to the news. Spiranac made it clear that she's a...
GOLF
The Spun

LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News

LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy